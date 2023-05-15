Best Elixirs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As well as cooking up tasty meals, Link can brew a variety of elixirs with incredibly useful effects in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In this article, we’ll explore the best elixirs in Tears of the Kingdom and share their recipes to brew your own.
Best Elixrs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
To brew an elixir, open the menu using the + Button, hold the items needed for the recipe, and drop them into a Cooking Pot. Elixirs generally consist of monster parts and small critters — tasty! The higher the number of ingredients, the more potent its effect will be. These are the best Elixrs in Tears of the Kingdom and their recipes.
Energizing and Enduring Elixir
Stamina is everything in Tears of the Kingdom, and the Energizing Elixir completely restores your Stamina Guage mid-flight or mid-climb. They’re also incredibly easy to brew, only requiring Restless Crickets, which can be found by cutting grass, and a monster part.
I found that the Energizing Elixir was particularly useful at the beginning of the game, as it allows you to glide into Hyrule Castle to grab some powerful gear early on.
The Enduring Elixir is a stronger version of the Energizing Elixir, providing Link with extra temporary Stamina for those extra-long climbs.
Energizing Elixir Recipe
- Restless Cricket or Energetic Rhino Beetle
- Monster part
Enduring Elixir Recipe
- Tireless Frog
- Monster part
Hearty Elixir
If you’re about to face a challenging new monster, the Hearty Elixir can literally be lifesaving. Not only does it restore health in a flash, but this elixir provides Link some temporary extra Hearts — perfect for chugging before (or during) a boss fight.
Hearty Elixir Recipe
- Hearty Lizard
- Monster part
Related: Where to Get Steering Sticks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Bright Elixir
The Depths is full of incredible treasures, including one of the best abilities in the game, but entirely pitch black. By drinking a Bright Elixir, you can illuminate the surrounding area without having to throw a Brightbloom Seed every few seconds.
Bright Elixir Recipe
- Deep Firefly
- Monster part
Mighty and Tough Elixir
Speaking of difficult fights, the Mighty and Tough Elixirs have come in handy for many of us on the AOTF Team. The Tough Elixir increases your defense, while the Mighty Elixir boosts your attack power. Having a couple of these elixirs in your inventory can come in clutch when encountering formidable enemies while exploring.
Mighty Elixir Recipe
- Bladed Rhino Beetle
- Monster part
Tough Elixir Recipe
- Rugged Rhino Beetle
- Monster part
Spicy and Fireproof Elixir
In Tears of the Kingdom, you’re going to need to explore places that are either much too hot or cold for Link to handle, even with the proper armor. By cooking the Spicy or Fireproof Elixir, you can withstand blazing heat or icy temperatures, respectively, without breaking a sweat — or maybe sweating a lot? Who knows how these potions work?
Spicy Elixir Recipe
- Summerwing Butterfly or Warm Darner
- Monster part
Fireproof Elixir Recipe
- Smotherwing Butterfly or Fireproof Lizard
- Monster part
Those were the best elixirs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re running low on critter parts, don’t forget that some food can provide similar benefits. We have a complete list of all cooking recipes right here on Attack of the Fanboy, as well as other helpful guides on our Tears of the Kingdom tag page.
This guide was written from our experience playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom v1.1.0 on Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023