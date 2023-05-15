Best Elixirs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

As well as cooking up tasty meals, Link can brew a variety of elixirs with incredibly useful effects in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In this article, we’ll explore the best elixirs in Tears of the Kingdom and share their recipes to brew your own.

Best Elixrs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To brew an elixir, open the menu using the + Button, hold the items needed for the recipe, and drop them into a Cooking Pot. Elixirs generally consist of monster parts and small critters — tasty! The higher the number of ingredients, the more potent its effect will be. These are the best Elixrs in Tears of the Kingdom and their recipes.

Energizing and Enduring Elixir

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Stamina is everything in Tears of the Kingdom, and the Energizing Elixir completely restores your Stamina Guage mid-flight or mid-climb. They’re also incredibly easy to brew, only requiring Restless Crickets, which can be found by cutting grass, and a monster part.

I found that the Energizing Elixir was particularly useful at the beginning of the game, as it allows you to glide into Hyrule Castle to grab some powerful gear early on.

The Enduring Elixir is a stronger version of the Energizing Elixir, providing Link with extra temporary Stamina for those extra-long climbs.

Energizing Elixir Recipe

Restless Cricket or Energetic Rhino Beetle

Monster part

Enduring Elixir Recipe

Tireless Frog

Monster part

Hearty Elixir

If you’re about to face a challenging new monster, the Hearty Elixir can literally be lifesaving. Not only does it restore health in a flash, but this elixir provides Link some temporary extra Hearts — perfect for chugging before (or during) a boss fight.

Hearty Elixir Recipe

Hearty Lizard

Monster part

Bright Elixir

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

The Depths is full of incredible treasures, including one of the best abilities in the game, but entirely pitch black. By drinking a Bright Elixir, you can illuminate the surrounding area without having to throw a Brightbloom Seed every few seconds.

Bright Elixir Recipe

Deep Firefly

Monster part

Mighty and Tough Elixir

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Speaking of difficult fights, the Mighty and Tough Elixirs have come in handy for many of us on the AOTF Team. The Tough Elixir increases your defense, while the Mighty Elixir boosts your attack power. Having a couple of these elixirs in your inventory can come in clutch when encountering formidable enemies while exploring.

Mighty Elixir Recipe

Bladed Rhino Beetle

Monster part

Tough Elixir Recipe

Rugged Rhino Beetle

Monster part

Spicy and Fireproof Elixir

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

In Tears of the Kingdom, you’re going to need to explore places that are either much too hot or cold for Link to handle, even with the proper armor. By cooking the Spicy or Fireproof Elixir, you can withstand blazing heat or icy temperatures, respectively, without breaking a sweat — or maybe sweating a lot? Who knows how these potions work?

Spicy Elixir Recipe

Summerwing Butterfly or Warm Darner

Monster part

Fireproof Elixir Recipe

Smotherwing Butterfly or Fireproof Lizard

Monster part

Those were the best elixirs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re running low on critter parts, don’t forget that some food can provide similar benefits. We have a complete list of all cooking recipes right here on Attack of the Fanboy, as well as other helpful guides on our Tears of the Kingdom tag page.

This guide was written from our experience playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom v1.1.0 on Nintendo Switch.

