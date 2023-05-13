Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Most of the new skills in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are both easy to learn and relatively quick to acquire. Some require greater finesse to master, while another is potentially the simplest of all, yet the trickiest to even find. Players might be struggling to find the Autobuild ability, being led on all sorts of sidequests and red herrings, but fret no more. Here we have the guide on how to unlock Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as straightforward as possible.

How Do You Unlock Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

As soon as you’re able to reach the Surface of Central Hyrule, and get familiar with the Hyrule Field Chasm as shown by Josha from Lookout Landing, fast-travel to the Iayusus Lightroot. If you’ve not reached this Lightroot yet, drop down into the Chasm travel west from the entrance, and be sure to activate these Lightroots as you go along. Next, take the following steps:

Go south from Iayusus, and follow the path set by the statues in front of you. These are the same statue as the ones you had to photograph for Josha.

Walk in whichever direction the next statue ahead is facing. The path leads south , but this leads you around the deadly patches of gloom across the ground . Bring lots of Brightbloom Seeds , weapons, and healing items, you’ll want to have visibility as the statues are quite impossible to spot without light, and you’ll want to defend yourself.

, but . Continue along the paths of the statues to reach the Grove of Time, Nihcayam Lightroot, Nogukoyk Lightroot, then finally the Great Abandoned Central Mine.

There you’ll see a Maker Construct and a green emblem you can examine: do so, and the Construct will give you the Autobuild ability.

Complete the tutorial (you can even build the car wrong and have it saved as your Autobuild template) and then you’ll get a surprise visitor from your past. Defeat this intruder and you’ll have Autobuild for the rest of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! You will realistically be able to navigate this area and get this ability as soon as you complete the Camera Work in the Depths quest.

What is Autobuild Used for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Autobuild allows you to build a machine or vehicle to your liking, then save the blueprint so you can automatically build it as long as all corresponding parts are within reach. It saves oodles of time and allows you to build elaborate constructs as you encounter them, in case you discovered a build or configuration you like.

