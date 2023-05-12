Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features the return of many long-running elements in Nintendo’s iconic fantasy series. While the Master Sword and horseback riding are predictable returns, the aesthetically pleasing and deadly bomb flowers are also a welcome addition of a series classic. But for those looking to harvest them and use them in battle, you might have just one question: where to farm bomb flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Read on to find out!

Where Can You Farm Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Right away, we recommend going to the Depths portion of the map to farm bomb flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re unfamiliar with this area, our very own Christian Bognar has created a guide on how to reach the Depths. Generally speaking, bomb flowers seem to spawn in greater numbers where natural sunlight doesn’t appear, and cluster nearby large trees.

Other includes include but are not limited to:

Bottomless Cave (Great Sky Island, beneath Gutanbac Shrine)

Hateno Village East Well

Hateno Village West Well

Popla Foothills North Well

Generally, you should check for caves with plant life, but you’ll usually be assured to find lots of bomb flowers in the Depths such as Hyrule Field Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to activate a few lightroots for easy fast-travel, and farm away, to make some deadly ammunition such as bomb arrows!

How Do You Use Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?:

The best application for bomb flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom after you farm them is to arm your bow, then press ‘Up’ on the D-Pad to attach them and make bomb arrows. This can come in handy even for early fights such as the Flux Construct 1 boss. You can also hold them by selecting them from the inventory, to drop them in a specific spot such as to set up a blasting zone to destroy some nearby rocks.

You can also place the bomb flowers down to use the Fuse function and attach it to your weapons. This should go without saying, but please don’t put a bomb at the end of your spear and expect good to come of it. The results are hilarious, disastrous, and fatal to poor Link, and nobody should be foolish enough to try, so I did it myself just to see. In a way, I wasn’t disappointed, so consider removing the attachments if/when possible.

