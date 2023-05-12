How to Unfuse Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is packed to the brim with creative features and one of these is the fusing system, for which some players have been wondering how to unfuse weapons. That is not a surprise because of how often we found ourselves wanting to do so. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to unfuse weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Unfusing Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In order to unfuse weapons you will want to navigate to your inventory and then locate the weapon you don’t want to be fused anymore. Once you have done so, select the weapon with A and then choose “Destroy fused material”. This will then unfuse the weapon but you will fully lose the material it was attached to — which isn’t the best.

Related: Is Zelda Playable in Tears of the Kingdom? – Answered

The reason why many players may be trying to work out how to unfuse weapons is because of the fact it says “destroy” and that can be very worrying to read when you like the fused material. You will stumble across a lot of the materials again but the worry may still be there.

Is There Any Way to Unfuse Weapons Without Destroying the Material in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Yes there is, in order to keep the material you fused the weapon to you will need to journey to Tarrey Town and then speak to Pelison (specifically in the “Break-a-Part-Shop”) who is wearing a construction hat. When you are there you can unfuse weapons for 20 rupees in total — not too high of a price for this service we think.

Related: How to Lower Your Hood in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Now that you know how to unfuse weapons safely in Tears of the Kingdom, you can get back to enjoying exploring the vast world of Hyrule. We wish you the best on your travels across the land!

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023