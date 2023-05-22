How to Get the Evil Spirit Armor Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Here's how you can get the Evil Spirit Armor Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

May 22nd, 2023 by Christian Bognar
How to Get Evil Spirit Armor Set in TOTK
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an incredible amount of armor sets for players to search for in the land of Hyrule. While some armor sets increase defense, others help with an increase in a specific stat — such as flame resistance, fire resistance, etc. The Evil Spirit Armor offers one of the highest increases in stealth, making it the perfect set to help sneak past enemies for fewer encounters. Here is how you can get the Evil Spirit armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Evil Spirit Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image-2023-05-22T172559.870
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Getting the Evil Spirit Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will take time, but here is how you can do it. The player must complete all three labyrinth quests — where each piece of armor is acquired at the end of each quest. For example, you get the following pieces of armor for completing each Labyrinth:

  • North Lomei Labyrinth – Evil Spirit Greaves
  • Akkala Labyrinth – Evil Spirit Armor
  • South Lomei Labyrinth – Evil Spirit Mask

Each Labyrinth consists of three stages, and the player must complete each stage in the following order — ground level, sky level, and depths level. Each Labyrinth follows the same formula. Here is what you can expect from each Labyrinth and what you need to do to complete each level:

  • Ground Level – Activate the central terminal.
  • Sky Level – Activate the four terminals found throughout the maze.
  • Depths Level – Defeat the Flux Construct Boss.

Completing each stage of all three Labyrinths will reward you with the full Evil Spirit Armor set. Putting all this armor on at once will grant Link with the Disguise and Bone Weap bonus, where Disguise makes Skeleton enemies not attack you, and Bone Weap increases damage with Bone weapons.

Location of Each Labyrinth in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you can find the exact location of each Labyrinth in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (where my marker and the pink pin are.)

North Lomei Labyrinth Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image-2023-05-22T172432.090
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The North Lomei Labyrinth is northeast of Hebra and east of North Tabantha Snowfield.

Akkala Labyrinth Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image-2023-05-22T172331.839
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Akkala Labyrinth is found on the northernmost eastern part of the map. It is located northeast of Death Mountain.

South Lomei Labyrinth Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image-2023-05-22T171701.191
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The South Lomei Labyrinth is south of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and West of Faron Grasslands.

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023

