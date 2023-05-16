Maybe you need more stamina or hearts for Link but can’t find any more Shrines. You can swap your hearts for stamina and vice versa by visiting the Horned Statue. This Horned Statue can be challenging to find as it is well hidden under Lookout Landing, but once you find it, you can swap your hearts and stamina as much as you’d like as long as you have enough Rupees. Follow this guide to learn how to unlock the Horned Statue to swap hearts and stamina in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Steps to Unlock the Horned Statue for Swapping Hearts and Stamina in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here is the quickest way to unlock the Horned Statue for swapping hearts and stamina in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. First, head to Lookout Landing, located in the middle of the map. Check out the image below for Lookout Landing’s location and fast travel to this point.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, head to the center of Lookout Landing, and the center will be open or closed depending on how far you’re in the game. If the center is closed, talk to the NPC Scorpis; he will open it for you. Head down the ladder.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find a small hole in the wall from the bottom level — where Link can crouch through.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you make your way into this hole, you will hear a voice, which is the Horned Statue speaking to you. Break the rocks on the right-hand side of the passageway, and you will encounter the Horned Statue on the other side.

Talk to the Horned Statue to begin “A Deal with a Statue” side adventure. The statue will automatically take one of your hearts, and you must talk to the Horned Statue again to either get the heart back or swap it for another stamina vessel. After this short segment, you have officially completed the side adventure and unlocked the Horned Statue for future use! Every time you swap at the Horned Statue, it will cost you 100 Rupees.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When Should You Swap Health and Stamina in Zeld: Tears of the Kingdom

Swapping your health and stamina in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a helpful mechanic to help you in various tasks around Hyrule. This helped me when I couldn’t climb high mountains due to low stamina, so it was time to swap out a heart for another stamina vessel.

The Horned Statue also helped when I ended up dying all the time against the Wind Temple boss, where I swapped a stamina vessel for a heart container. Knowing whether health or stamina is more critical at specific points in the game is essential — so swap accordingly. Remember that you can always go back and swap again for 100 Rupees if you change your mind.

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023