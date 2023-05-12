Are Arrows Available in the Downward Force Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players will need to be constantly prepared for anything in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Outside of abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse, certain shrines within the game require items to be completed. The Mayaumekis Shrine, offering the Downward Force trial, requires arrows to be completed. But will unprepared players find arrows to be available in the Downward Force shrine, or will they need to return later in their journey through Tears of the Kingdom?

Arrows Available Within the Downward Force Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While arrows can indeed be found within the shrine, there are none at the starting gate. This is a major problem for players without ammo, as the crystal meant to open the gate is locked behind bars. While the intended solution is to simply blast the crystal with an arrow, it’s possible to forcibly activate it using a thrown bomb. Without bombs or arrows, though, players must simply leave and return when they’re more prepared.

Luckily, one arrow is practically everything players need. Upon opening the gate, they’ll encounter a Soldier Construct wielding a bow. This construct is a fine source of arrows and even a whole bow, letting players continue the shrine without issue. It’s especially important that they use these arrows wisely, as the next puzzle for the shrine requires hitting another crystal through bars — this time in midair.

The various sky-soaring boats within the shrine can be used to bounce up to the crystal, and it only needs one well-timed arrow to be activated. If players miss all their shots, there’s no need to worry, as a special treasure chest can be found high up in the shrine. This chest will provide players with more arrows if they bounce and glide high enough to reach it. After hitting the final crystal, the shrine is practically complete, and players can obtain the Blessing of Light without further headache!

