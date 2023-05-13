Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s easy to enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without having to worry about DLC or an incomplete experience. But thankfully, after building years’ worth of features into their Amiibo collectibles, Nintendo has an enticing option once again for owners of the game. While it might be fair to assume only certain Amiibos work with the game, it’s important to understand the big picture. What Amiibos work with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Read more to find out!

Which Amiibos Can You Use in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The short answer is that you can use any Amiibo you have once per day to get various rewards, often food and materials. While any Amiibo will work in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Zelda-specific Amiibos like Link or Zelda’s variants, or the supporting characters from Breath of the Wild, get you a specific bonus chest full of goodies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: What to Do With Bubbul Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Generally, you’ll get food items and ingredients that are randomized, but Zelda characters can get the following, for example:

Mipha will drop fish and a chest with a weapon such as the Zora Spear

Link variants often drop raw meat as well as potentially their corresponding tunic outfits 8-Bit Link, for instance, will give you the Cap of the Hero, Tunic of the Hero, and Trousers of the Hero

Zelda-themed Amiibos can also potentially give you patterns to customize your paraglider such as the Demon King Fabric from the Ganondorf Amiibo

The list goes on from there. While you can use non-Zelda-specific Amiibos, they’ll get you generally fewer materials and no bonus items but are still highly worthwhile to stockpile supplies.

How Do You Use Amiibos in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

To use Amiibos, you must hold the ‘L’ button, select the Amiibo function, and release, then place the Amiibo on your controller’s NFC touchpoint. For Joycons this might be under your thumbstick, while Pro Controllers would require you to touch the mini statue on the upper middle portion, between the + and – buttons.

The benefits of items from certain Amiibos, you’ll notice, is that they potentially give “clean” weapons with better stats than their counterparts in Tears of the Kingdom.

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023