Best Mech Designs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

In the second game in the Zelda series to hit the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), there’s a lot of creative freedom and new features. One of the fan-favorite features is the ability to fuse certain objects. It wasn’t long before fans took to making unique, and sometimes chaotic, weapons, structures, and even mechs. Take a look at the best mech designs in Zelda TOTK that we’ve found so far.

Walking TIE Fighter

This TOTK mech was built by Reddit user The_Janeway_Effect and the video featuring her creation shows the mech making fast work of a Flux Construct. Link simply hops inside the body to control the mech and aim the lasers in this TIE fighter-like build. Not only can this design land on its feet, but it’s easily controlled, keeps Link shielded, and has several lasers attached for attack.

Most Chaotic

The mech built by Huydeptrai0794 on Reddit is one of the faster mechs we’ve seen. In the video showcasing its features, you see it taking off across the map and Link sprinting to keep up with it. Not only is it fast but it is blowing things up along the way and doesn’t appear to have a steering wheel. It tramples across fences and you see fire shooting around it at several points. From the second this mech is up, it is spreading chaos.

A Smooth Ride

Height advantage, quiet attacks, and a blocked line of sight for enemies have brought Reddit user B1orpgoo‘s mech to our list. The steering wheel at the top has Link protected by walls on three sides. The lasers attached silently attack without too much disturbance, but they’re quick. The pieces fused together also give it a very sleek design.

Spider Crawl

One of the most unique builds we’ve ever seen is this spider mech built by jayhanparks on Reddit. While it isn’t the smoothest ride you’ll find, it does give the aesthetic of riding a battle spider, and that was the point. The front legs act as weapons, smashing enemies within your path, and can roll forward and backward.

The Korok Mech

What would a list for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom be without a Korok-related choice? This Korok mech features some very powerful fused objects and, of course, a Korok on top to appear as he is in control. From the short clip shared by AlfredoThe Impasta on Reddit, it seems to be a pretty deadly Korok, too, taking on Gloom Hands like they’re easy.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023