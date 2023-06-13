How to Build a Car in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking to make a car in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Links’ new abilities allow him to create whatever the player can think of for transportation, combat, or just for laughs. Building a car is quick, and there are various ways to do the job. This guide will cover a simple method of making a car fast so you can get from point A to point B in Hyrule much quicker.

Steps to Build a Car in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To build a car in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need two necessary Zonai Devices and open space. Big Wheels and a Steering Stick are two Zonai Devices that are a must for building a car. You can also add a Sled or a Cart Zonai Device if you would like one to be your base — but in this guide, I just used a wooden plank found all across Hyrule.

The first step you want to take regarding building a car is to put the base of your car on the ground. Next, take out your Big Wheels (four of them) and attach each Big Wheel to the front and back of the base, as I do in the image below.

Next, all you need to do is add a Steering Stick to the front of the base — which will act as the steering wheel of a car.

Lastly, to get this car going, go up to the Steering Stick to use it, and the wheels will move forward. Congratulations, you have now successfully made a car!

If you have a low Zonai Battery, you can add small and big batteries to the back of the car so it will last longer. Or, you can take steps towards increasing your Battery limit by collecting Crystallized Charges at Forge Construct spots found within The Depths. Trading 100 Crystallized Charges at a Steward Construct in the Great Sky Island location will allow Link to increase his battery so you can activate Zonai Devices for extended periods.

