How to Farm Crystallized Charges in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

A Crystallized Charge is a primary way to increase Link’s energy cell and battery in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Having a higher battery amount means you’ll be able to activate Zonai Devices for a more extended period — meaning that you’ll be able to travel further in your created ships, cars, or whatever your mind can come up with. Finding Crystallized Charges can be challenging, but with this guide you’ll have better luck. Here is how you can farm Crystallized Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Farm Crystallized Charges in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Farming Crystallized Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom boils down to finding as much Zonaite as possible. Zonaite is a currency in the game where you can trade them for Crystallized Charges at a Forge Construct in The Depths. The good news is that Zonaite can be found easily in The Depths through mineral deposits, killing enemies, and even treasure chests which contain the largest version of Zonaite and are worth more.

How to Find Zonaite in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find Zonaite, collect as many Brightbloom Seeds as possible and bring them down into the Depths with you. Brightbloom Seeds will light your surroundings — making it easier to notice Mineral Deposits and enemies to kill. Kill any enemy you find and destroy any Mineral Deposit, and you will have an abundance of Zonaite in no time. It costs three Zonaites for one Crystallized Charge and 100 Crystallized Charges to upgrade the Battery Cell.

Where to Buy and Spend Crystallized Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The easiest way to get Crystallized Charges is by heading to the Great Abandoned Central Mine — located right under Central Hyrule. This is the easiest Forge Construct to get to and has a ton of Zonaite surrounding this area. Below is an image of the Forge Construct situated at the Great Abandoned Central Mine on The Depths map. Take the Hyrule Field Chasm in Hyrule Field and head south.

At the Forge Construct, head to the shelf with Crystallized Charges and trade as many Zonaite as you want. Once you have enough Crystallized Charges (100), speak to a Steward Construct at a Crystal Refinery, and he will upgrade your battery cell. You can find a Crystal Refinery in many locations, but the place I go out of convenience is the one in The Great Sky Island, shown in the image below.

Now that you know how to get a bunch of Zonaite quickly and use them toward Crystallized Charges — you’ll be able to go far and wide now with your Zonai Devices!

