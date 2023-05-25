How to Make a Motorcycle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The DLC motorcycle in Breath of the Wild was undoubtedly one of the coolest additions to the Zelda franchise. So, it’s unfortunate that we don’t have the option for the nifty bike in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. But there are ways around this with the Link’s new Ultrahand ability, where you can create anything your mind can think of. Here is how you can make a Motorcycle in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom.

Steps to Create a Motorcycle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To create a motorcycle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need four Zonai Devices: one Stabilizer, two Small Wheels, and one Steering Stick. If you don’t have all of these Zonai Devices, you can get them at Device Dispensers by depositing Zonai Charges.

The first thing you will want to do to create a motorcycle is take out a Stabilizer.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With your Ultrahand Ability, attach two small wheels to the front and back of the Stabilizer. On top of the Stabilizer, add a Steering Stick to have complete control of the motorcycle. Your final product should look like this.

Related: Where to Get Steering Sticks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I know it’s not the most incredible-looking motorcycle and not nearly as good-looking as the one from Breath of the Wild, but it’s the closest I could get to resembling one!

To get on this motorcycle, swing your sword to activate the Zonai Devices — and you’ll have to be quick here — jump on top of the bike and grab the steering stick by pressing A.

If you enjoy this motorcycle, remember that it’ll automatically save in your Autobuild catalog — if you have unlocked the ability. If you still need help finding the Autobuild ability to build contraptions, motorcycles, cars, and much more, you can read our complete guide on acquiring Autobuild on the Attack of the Fanboy site. It requires going deep into the depths, so ensure you have enough Brightbloom Seeds to light your surroundings!

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023