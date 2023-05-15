Where to Get Steering Sticks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As players explore the world of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, they will come across Zonai Device Dispensers — a machine that provides Zonai Devices in exchange for Zonai Charges. These machines are helpful for the player as it provides them with a constant way to build forms of transportation. The Steering Stick is arguably the best Zonai Device in the game, allowing players to control their ship, boat, car, or whatever the player has made. Here is where you can get Steering Sticks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Steering Sticks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Steering Sticks gives the player complete control over anything they make in the game. To add more mobility to your transportation builds, follow the steps we have laid out for you below. Here is how you get the Steering Stick in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Players can acquire the Steering Stick from a Zonai Device Dispenser in the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago region. This device dispenser is on a floating island in the sky, and getting there is pretty tricky. So first, you will need to reach this island by heading to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower — the northernmost Skyview Tower. Use the image below for a reference point.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once at the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, use it to launch into the air and head toward the mark shown in the image below. It would be best for you to open your map in the air and add a marker — making it easier to know exactly where to go.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will know you’re getting close when you see a floating island that looks like a plus sign.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Land on this island, and there will be a Zonai Device Dispenser with various devices — including the Steering Stick. To activate the Dispenser, head into your inventory, make Link hold as many Zonai Charges as you can, and insert them into the Zonai Device Dispenser.

If you aren’t familiar with Zonai Device Dispensers, here is what they look like.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Make sure you activate the Shrine that is located on the same island, so you can always fast-travel back here when you need more Steering Sticks!

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023