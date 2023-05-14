Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zonai Charges are one of the most important new resources in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as they can be used to recharge the Energy Cell that powers Zonai Devices. While Zonai Charges can be farmed from hostile Zoni Constructs, there are a couple of shops scattered across the three layers of Hyrule where you can buy them in bulk. Here’s where to buy Zonai Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where Can You Buy Zonai Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

You’ll run into the first shop where you can buy Zonai Charges in Mining Cave on Great Sky Island, which can be found to the left of the island that houses the Room of Awakening. By talking to the Forge Contruct, you can trade two Zonaite chunks for Zonai Charges. You can also use three Zonaite pieces to purchase Crystalized Charges, which can be used at the Crystal Refinery next to Nachoyah Shrine to increase the capacity of the Energy Cell.

The shop in Mining Cave isn’t the only place where Zonai Charges can be bought. After you’ve made it to the surface and started the “Camera Work in the Dark” quest by talking to Josha, you’ll gain access to the Depths beneath Hyrule. While this underground realm is one of the most dangerous locales in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s also home to another location where you can buy Zonai Charges.

Once one of the Regional Phenomena has been dealt with, you can talk to Josha again to activate the “A Mystery in the Depths” quest. After following a long trail of statues, you will find Great Abandoned Central Mine. Once you’ve acquired the Autobuild ability and won your first battle against Master Kohga, you can purchase Zoni Charges from the Forge Construct. Unlike the forge in Mining Cave, this forge lets you buy Large Zonai Charges and Large Crystalized Charges for one and three Large Zonaite Chunks, respectively.

Whether you buy from Mining Cave or Great Abandoned Central Mine, you’ll need a lot of Zonaite to purchase. Fortunately, the Depths are full of minable Zonaite deposits, and enemies in this area frequently drop Zonaite when killed. Of course, the Depths are also full of Gloom, so I’d recommend cooking a few healthy dishes before you go prospecting.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023