Where Does Ahsoka Fit into the Star Wars Timeline?

Image: Lucasfilm

With its season finale right around the corner, many fans want to know where the Ahsoka series fits into the larger timeline. This helps fans determine the best watch order while binge-watching their favorite Star Wars shows and movies. However, it also gives us a sense of exactly what’s at stake when things go wrong.

Sabine Wren has resumed her Jedi training with Ahsoka Tano. Grand Admiral Thrawn is once again emerging as the galactic big bad. Much of what’s happening has been built on foundations laid by previous wars and a wide variety of storylines. So, how does it all tie in together with Ahsoka in the mix?

The Clone Wars

Image: Lucasfilm

The Star Wars timeline places Ahsoka over 30 years after the events of The Clone Wars, which were active from 22 BBY to 19 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). That’s three years of constant battle between the Galactic Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems/Separatists.

During this timeline of events, a 14-year-old Ahsoka grows up on the battlefield with the guidance of Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex. Kanan Jarrus is still going by Caleb Dume and is still under the tutelage of Jedi Master Depa Billaba. He’s as far from training Ezra as Anakin is from becoming Darth Vader.

Rebels

Image: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Rebels takes place after the chancellor gives out Order 66 from 5 BBY to 1 BBY. Palpatine hijacks the Republic and turns it into the Empire with himself as its emperor. With the help of Bail Organa, Ahsoka becomes pivotal in connecting the Ghost crew with the forces of the rebellion.

She’s 31 and already making a name for herself as Fulcrum, a spy for the rebels. This timeline of events takes place 17 years after the Clone Wars and 10 to 15 years before Ahsoka. Kanan accepts Ezra as his padawan before sacrificing himself. Like his master before him, Ezra ends Rebels with a sacrifice of his own.

The Mandalorian

Image: Lucasfilm

The official timeline placement for Ahsoka is after season 3 of The Mandalorian, putting the series around 11 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). Din Djarin is the man under the beskar mask just making his way across the galaxy while encountering all manner of Star Wars nostalgia and hijinks with his youngling Grogu in tow.

Initially, Djarin finds Ahsoka while searching for a potential master to take Grogu on as a padawan in season 2, episode 5, “The Jedi”. She claims he’s already too attached to the Mandalorian and refuses to train him. In that same episode, we meet Morgan Elsbeth (‎Diana Lee Inosanto) as Ahsoka’s primary nemesis.

Now, she’s the main Nightsister bringing back Grand Admiral Thrawn with the help of Sith master Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati. Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra, and Hera Syndulla are doing everything they can to stop yet another war, but their chances of success are depressingly low. It looks like the Star Wars timeline is about to get even more complicated.

- This article was updated on October 2nd, 2023