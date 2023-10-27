All Voice Actors in Hazbin Hotel

Image: A24

The pilot for Vivienne “Viziepop” Medrano’s adult-animated series Hazbin Hotel set the Internet on hellfire in 2019. During the Amazon Prime panel at Comic-Con 2023, it was announced that the first eight-episode season of Hazbin Hotel would air on Prime Video in January 2024.

One of the many details about the upcoming series revealed during the panel was its voice cast, which features a mix of relative newcomers and well-known stars who have lent their voices to widely popular films, television series, and video games. Here is a round-up of all the actors currently slated to voice the character in Hazbin Hotel!

Every Named Voice Actor in Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel and its sister series, Helluva Boss, are well-known for their voice casts, which include many big-name actors and musicians like Norman Reedus and Kesha Rose Sebert. With the backing of A24, the first season of Hazbin Hotel has managed to wrangle some top-tier talent.

Here is a list of the voice actors and actresses lending their voices to Hazbin Hotel‘s first season.

Erika Henningsen – Charlie Morningstar

Stephanie Beatriz – Vaggie

Blake Roman – Angel Dust

Amir Talai – Alastor

Keith David – Husk

Kimiko Glenn – Niffty

Alex Brightman – Sir Pentious

Christian Borle – Vox

Joel Perez – Valentino

Erika Henningsen

Image: IMDb

Erika Henningson will provide the voice of Charlie Morningstar, the rebellious daughter of Hell’s ruler Lucifer, who owns and operates the titular hotel in hopes of rehabilitating demons so they can get into Heaven. She will replace Elsie Lovelock, who played Charlie in the original Hazbin Hotel pilot. Hennignson is a well-known Broadway actress who has performed in many musicals, with her most noticeable being that of Cady Heron in the Tony Award-winning adaption of Mean Girls.

Stephanie Beatriz

Image: Fox/National Broadcasting Company

Stephanie Beatriz will be voicing Vaggie, Charlie’s rugged but supportive girlfriend who acts as the voice of reason whenever Charlie’s idealism blinds her to the harsh realities of Hell. Beatriz is an accomplished actress known for her work as Detective Rosa Diez in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Quiet in Twisted Metal, Carla in In the Heights, and Mirabel Madrigal in Encanto.

Blake Roman

Image: Playbill

Blake Roman will be voicing Angel Dust, a famous adult film actor, and the first guest to check into the Hazbin Hotel. Roman will be stepping in to replace Michael Kovach, who voiced the arachnid artist in the original Hazbin Hotel pilot. A Broadway actor, Roman played a minor role in an episode of the police-procedural Blue Bloods.

Amir Talai

Image: IMDb

Amir Talai will be voicing Alastor, aka “The Radio Demon,” a powerful “Overlord” who helps Charlie manga the Hazbin Hotel purely to sate his hedonistic urges. An actor and singer,r Talai is known for playing supporting roles in films, television shows, and video games, with Hazbin Hotel being his first starring role.

Keith David

Image: Universal Pictures

Keith David will be voicing Husk, a foul-mouthed gambling addict poached to operate the Hazbin Hotel’s in-house bar. Keith David is a well-known voice actor who has lent his deep, distinctive voice to many notable animation works. Some of his most noteworthy roles include Goliath in Disney’s Gargoyles, the titular demonic antihero in HBO’s Todd Macfarlen’s Spawn, the Cat in Laika’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Coraline, and Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog.

Kimiko Glenn

Image: Netflix

Kimiko Glenn will be voicing Niffty, a one-eyed and hyperactive demon brought in by Alastor to serve as the Hazbin Hotel’s maid and cook. Glenn is well known for her role as Brook Soso in Orange is the New Black, but she’s also done voice work in many animated films and television series. Some of her voice acting credits are Lena Sabrewing in Disney’s Ducktales and Peni Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Alex Brightman

Image: Playbill

Alex Brightman will be voicing Sir Pentious, a serpentine demon and a self-styled supervillain who will menace the Hazbin Hotel with his various mechanized weapons. Known for his work in musical theatre, Brightman has played starring roles in several Broadway musicals, including Dewey Finn in School of Rock and the titular pinstripe-suited demon in Beetlejuice. Brightman has also recently branched out in voice acting and has appeared in several animated projects, including Hazbin Hotel’s sister show Helluva Boss, where he voiced the jester-themed imp Fizzaroli.

Christian Borle

Image: Playbill

Christian Borle will be voicing Vox, one of the powerful “Overlord” demons who hold significant influence within Hell and are themed after forms of media. Yet another member of Hazbin Hotel’s voice cast with a background in musical theatre, Borle is a two-time Tony Award winner who has landed prominent roles in many Broadway shows. His most notable roles include Blach Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher, Prince Herbert in Spamalot, Emmet in Legally Blond, Joe in Some Like it Hot, and Marvin in Falsettos. He also starred as Tom Levitt in NBC’s musical drama series Smash.

Joel Perez

Image: www.misterjoelperez.com

Joel Perez will lend his voice to Valentino, a moth-themed demon and pornography producer who serves as Angel Dust’s abusive boss. Valentino was prominently featured in the music video for “Addict,” an original song written by Youtube musician Silva Hound, and his authoritarian dynamic with Angel Dust will seemingly be a major driving force in Hasbin Hotel‘s story. Another member of Hazbin Hotel’s voice cast who got his start in musical theatre, Perez has appeared in several Broadway productions, including In The Heights, Fun House, and Sweet Charity.

Other Voice Actors in Hazbin Hotel

As of writing, there is no information about other voice actors who could appear in Hazbin Hotel‘s first season. However, fans of the series have been speculating that characters from the pilot and their voice actors and actresses could return. Some of the returning characters who are known to be coming back are Cherri Bomb, Kate Killjoy, and Tom Trench.

