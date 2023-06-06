Diablo 4 Voice Actors: All Characters and Cast List

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you seeking an ultimate guide on Diablo 4 voice actors, all characters, and the cast list? One of the best aspects of the Diablo franchise is the voice actors chosen for our favorite characters. When we experience these voice actors at work in fantastic cutscenes, we often wonder who they are and if we’ve heard them voice a different character in another game.

All Characters and Cast List in Diablo 4

Here is the entire cast of Diablo 4:

Airidah : Isla Blair

: Isla Blair Asgail : Neve McIntosh

: Neve McIntosh Astaroth : David Lodge

: David Lodge Brol : David Jung

: David Jung Daruuk : Donald Li

: Donald Li Denbar : Artt Butler

: Artt Butler Donan: James Goode

James Goode Elias : Anthony Howell

: Anthony Howell Inarius : Gabe Kunda

: Gabe Kunda Iosef : Gideon Emery

: Gideon Emery Khelit : Caleb Yen

: Caleb Yen Lilith : Caroline Faber

: Caroline Faber Lorath : Ralph Ineson

: Ralph Ineson Mephisto : Steve Blum

: Steve Blum Meshif : Ramiz Monsef

: Ramiz Monsef Nafain : Gordon Kennedy

: Gordon Kennedy Neyrelle : Judy Alice Lee

: Judy Alice Lee Orbei Abbott: Clive Mantle

Abbott: Clive Mantle Oyuun : Momo Yeung

: Momo Yeung Prava : Debra Wilson

: Debra Wilson Rathma : Scott Whyte

: Scott Whyte Taissa : Cherise Boothe

: Cherise Boothe Vhenard : Ulka Mohanty

: Ulka Mohanty Zolaya: Fiona Rene

Anthony Howell as Elias

Howell is known for his work as Samuels in Alien: Isolation, the Omen King in Elden Ring, and Fourchenault in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Gabe Kunda as Inarius

Kunda is known for providing his voice as Qujappat in Code Geass, Gueldre in Black Clover, Kaburagi in Deca-Dence, and KAY/O in Valorant.

Caroline Faber as Lilith

Faber is known for her role as Matron Fletcher in Grantchester, Hunith in Merlin, Paula’s Mum in Dis/Connected, and PC Vanessa Jenkins in EastEnders.

Debra Wilson as Prava

Waller is Debbie in Over the Hedge, Amanda Waller in Batman: The Enemy Within, Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Headmistress Bloodgood in Monster High.

Voice Actors for Every Class in Diablo 4?

There are currently five classes in Diablo 4, each with a female and male voice actor.

Who Voices the Barbarian in Diablo 4?

The Barbarian is voiced by:

Ray Chase (Male)

Laila Berzins (Female)

Who Voices the Druid in Diablo 4?

The Druid is voiced by:

Andrew Morgado (Male)

Courtenay Taylor (Female)

Who Voices the Necromancer in Diablo 4?

The Necromancer is voiced by:

Jesse Burch (Male)

Elle Newlands (Female)

Who Voices the Rogue in Diablo 4?

The Rogue is voiced by:

Andres Williams (Male)

Anna Koval (Female)

Who Voices the Sorcerer in Diablo 4?

The Sorcerer is voiced by:

Joseph Balderrama (Male)

Maya Saroya (Female)

We will update this guide if Diablo 4 receives any new voice actors for characters in the future.

