Every Alvin and the Chipmunks Movie in Order, Explained

The highest-grossing live-action/animated film series of all time, Alvin and the Chipmunks has been stealing hearts worldwide since it was first released decades ago.

The film franchise now consists of eight fun-filled movies following everyone’s favorite talking chipmunks. But with so many parts, figuring out the best watch order can be a bit confusing. Luckily, this article on how to watch all the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in order is here to help.

All Alvin and the Chipmunks Movies Viewing Order

Despite being considered a children’s movie franchise, Alvin and the Chipmunks appeal to all ages with its unique premise of three humanoid talking chipmunks and their adventures.

The film series consists of eight movies in total, some of which are animated while others are live-actions.

Many of the films in the series can be watched as a standalone in any order, but the best order still exists. If you’re looking to have an Alvin and the Chipmunks movie marathon, check out our recommended Alvin and the Chipmunks watch order below for the smoothest experience!

Alvin And The Chipmunks – 2007

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel – 2009

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked – 2011

The Chipmunk Adventure – 1987

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip – 2015

Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein – 1999

Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman – 2000

Little Alvin and the Mini-Munks – 2003

Apart from the recommended watch order described above, all eight Alvin and the Chipmunks movies can also be enjoyed in their order of release as listed below.

The Chipmunk Adventure – 1987

Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein – 1999

Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman – 2000

Little Alvin and the Mini-Munks – 2003

Alvin And The Chipmunks – 2007

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel – 2009

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked – 2011

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip – 2015

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023