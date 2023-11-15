Every Alvin and the Chipmunks Movie in Order, Explained

The highest-grossing live-action/animated film series of all time, Alvin and the Chipmunks has been stealing hearts worldwide since it was first released decades ago.
The film franchise now consists of eight fun-filled movies following everyone’s favorite talking chipmunks. But with so many parts, figuring out the best watch order can be a bit confusing. Luckily, this article on how to watch all the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in order is here to help.
All Alvin and the Chipmunks Movies Viewing Order
Despite being considered a children’s movie franchise, Alvin and the Chipmunks appeal to all ages with its unique premise of three humanoid talking chipmunks and their adventures.
The film series consists of eight movies in total, some of which are animated while others are live-actions.
Many of the films in the series can be watched as a standalone in any order, but the best order still exists. If you’re looking to have an Alvin and the Chipmunks movie marathon, check out our recommended Alvin and the Chipmunks watch order below for the smoothest experience!
- Alvin And The Chipmunks – 2007
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel – 2009
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked – 2011
- The Chipmunk Adventure – 1987
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip – 2015
- Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein – 1999
- Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman – 2000
- Little Alvin and the Mini-Munks – 2003
Apart from the recommended watch order described above, all eight Alvin and the Chipmunks movies can also be enjoyed in their order of release as listed below.
- The Chipmunk Adventure – 1987
- Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein – 1999
- Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman – 2000
- Little Alvin and the Mini-Munks – 2003
- Alvin And The Chipmunks – 2007
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel – 2009
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked – 2011
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip – 2015
