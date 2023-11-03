Every Sicario Movie in Order, Explained

Image: Lionsgate

The Sicario series stands as an apex predator in the action-thriller landscape. Existing as both a high-octane, ultra-violent adrenaline rush and a surprisingly thoughtful critique of the United States’ war against the Mexican drug trade, both films in the series are a must-watch for any fan of action filmmaking.

With a third film in production, now is the perfect time to check out the Sicario series if you haven’t already. We’ve charted the perfect Sicario watch order, so read on if you’re ready to witness some of the most intense action ever captured on film.

How to Watch the Sicario Movies in Order

The Sicario franchise consists of only two films: the original Sicario and its direct sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Both films follow the murderous exploits of Benicio Del Toro’s Alejandro Gillick, a former Mexican prosecutor-turned-assassin with a bitter grudge against the brutal cartels who operate his home county’s prolific drug trade. Both Sicario films were met with critical acclaim upon their release for the quality of their action choreography and performances, with del Toro’s performance in particular receiving the lion’s share of praise.

Since both Sicario films share many overt similarities, first-time viewers may have difficulty telling which of the two films they should watch first. Here’s how to view the Sicario series in order.

Sicario

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Where Can You Watch the Sicario Movies?

Both Sicario films are available on various streaming services and websites, so you don’t have to jump through many hoops to watch them. The original Sicario can be bought or rented on Amazon Prime Video, while Sicario: Day of the Soldado can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Max, and Hulu.

When is Sicario: Capos Coming Out?

Earlier this year, it was announced that a third Sicario film, titled Sicario: Capos, was in development. The film will be written by Taylor Sheridan, the author of the first two film scripts and the creator of the hit neo-western thriller Yellowstone. As of writing, an official release date or window for Sicario: Capos has not been announced.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023