How to Watch All Hotel Transylvania Movies in Order

What if there was a place where monsters could go when they decide they need a vacation? This exciting idea is the premise of Hotel Transylvania, an animated media franchise produced by Sony Pictures Animation that has delighted animation and Universal Movie Monsters fans for over a decade.

Unlike many other long-running animation franchises, the Hotel Transylvania series has (at least for now) reached a definitive conclusion, and they are a fun way to spend a late autumn afternoon if you’re in desperate need of a monster movie fix. We’ve stitched together the ultimate Hotel Transylvania watch range,r so keep reading if you want to check into the excitement!

How to Watch the Hotel Transylvania Movies in Order

The Hotel Transylvania series comprises four mainline movies released between 2012 and 2022. Known for its elastic, Flechier-inspired animation style and fast-paced sense of humor, the Hotel Transylvania series has garnered a favorable reception and a loyal cult following, although most agree that the original film is the best.

Fortunately for late-comers just now jumping into the series, the watch order for the Hotel Transylvania series is very straightforward. Each of the Hotel Transylvania movies, with the notable exception of the final one, advertises their place within the series’ timeline in their titles. Hence, you don’t have to worry about accidentally watching them out of order. Here’s our recommended watch order for the Hotel Transylvania series

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

How to How to Watch the Hotel Transylvania Movies in Order With Spin-offs

While you can enjoy Hotel Transylvania as a franchise by sticking to the films, there’s more hiding under the surface for those truly invested in the antics of the series’ monstrous cast. In 2017, a traditionally animated spin-off series set before the first film, Hotel Transylvania: The Series, was released on Disney Channel, exploring the younger years of Dracula’s “teenage” daughter Mavis’ life. There’s also a trio of short films based on the series.

Here’s how to watch the Hotel Transylvania series in order, with spin-offs included.

Hotel Transylvania: The Series (2017)

Goodnight Mr. Foot (2012)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Puppy! (2017)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Monster Pets (2021)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Where Can You Watch the Hotel Transylvania Movies?

Owing to its popularity, the Hotel Transylvania series can be viewed on several streaming services. The first three films in the series are available on Netflix, Hulu, and Max, while Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. Both seasons of Hotel Transylvania: The Series are available on Netflix.

