How to Watch the ‘Jaws’ Movies in Order

The release of the original Jaws was a seminal moment in film history, and it did not take long for Universal Pictures to commission a school of sequels. While none of these films managed to recreate their predecessor’s landmark success, they performed reasonably well at the box office and helped cement the “shark movie” subgenre as a modern horror film staple.

The Jaws franchise has been dormant for several decades, but that shouldn’t stop you from checking them out if you want to see the films that instilled the fear of sharks and the ocean into an entire generation of moviegoers. If you are a new fish, here’s how to wade through the Jaws movies in order.

Jaws Movies Watch Order

The Jaws franchise consists of a quartet of films, all of which tell what is essentially the same story: a particularly vicious shark finds its way into waters frequented by humans, forcing one or more members of the Brody family to face off against the aquatic predator to end it’s feeding frenzy. While the first Jaws film featured a relatively grounded story of man vs. nature, the following sequels tried to up the ante by presenting their titular antagonists as much more vicious, intelligent, and persistent killers.

Speaking personally, I recommend watching the Jaws films in the order they were released. While the overarching story of the Jaws franchise isn’t particularly prominent, there is an ongoing narrative woven across all of the films that rewards viewers who have seen the previous films. Here’s our recommended watch order for the Jaws tetralogy.

Jaws

Jaws II

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Where Can You Watch The Jaws Movies?

Jaws is one of the biggest names in horror cinema, and there are many ways to watch or stream all four movies. Every film in the Jaws tetralogy can be streamed on Netflix, but you can buy or rent them on other websites if you don’t have a Netflix subscription. Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Redbox are just a few websites that allow you to buy or rent the Jaws series, so your biggest hurdle standing between you and a Jaws movie night will be convincing your shark-fearing friends to watch them with you.

