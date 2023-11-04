How to Watch All Pitch Perfect Movies in Order

Image: Universal Pictures

Everyone loves musicals, and few look and sound as good as the Pitch Perfect series. A musical comedy bop that follows the misadventures of a quirky all-female acapella troupe, the Pitch Perfect series boasts a healthy mix of side-splitting comedy and toe-tapping musical numbers.

Each film in the Pitch Perfect series has at least one scene that will make you want to laugh or sing along with the cast, but newcomers might have difficulty figuring out how to watch the movies in order. We’ve choreographed the perfect Pitch Perfect watch order, so keep reading if you’re ready to dance and sing along with the Barden Bellas.

How to Watch the Pitch Perfect Movies in Order

The original Pitch Perfect movie, a very loose adaption of the non-fiction novel Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory, hit theaters in 2012, and it did not take long for the audience to fall in love with the movie and the embattled acapella group at its center. Within five years, Pitch Perfect was joined by two sequels, Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3. Each film follows the Barden Bellas competing against the acapella groups in high-stakes sign competitions.

Here’s how to watch each Pitch Perfect movie in order.

Where Can You Watch The Pitch Perfect Movies?

Each of the Pitch Perfect films is a high-grossing film, and all are available on several streaming services and websites. The first Pitch Perfect film is available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, while its sequels are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Should You Watch Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

The popularity of the Pitch Perfect films led to the creation of a spin-off television series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The series follows Bumper Allen, the reformed primary villain of the first Pitch Perfect film, who travels to Belrien to assemble an acapella group.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is currently available on Peacock, but it’s not essential viewing for the series. With the series being canceled in response to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, it’s unlikely to be referenced in any future Pitch Perfect films.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023