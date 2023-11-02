How to Watch Attack on Titan in Order, including the OVAs

Image: Wit Studio

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime of all time, so much so that even people who don’t normally watch anime have watched it.

If you’re looking to check out this hype anime but are confused by its many OVAs and final season parts, we’re here to help. Keep reading to learn how to watch Attack on Titan and its OVAs in order.

Attack on Titan Viewing Order: All Episodes and OVAs

With Final Chapters Special 2 all set to come out on November 4, 2023, Attack on Titan’s decade-long run is finally coming to an end. The anime has earned much praise and criticism since it began airing in 2013, spawning eight OVAs and four seasons.

Some fans may be confused about how these OVAs fit into Attack on Titan’s watch order. If that’s you, check out our recommended order below!

Attack on Titan Season one – Episodes 1 to 25

Attack on Titan (OVA) Ilse’s Notebook

Attack on Titan (OVA) The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth

Attack on Titan (OVA) Distress

Attack on Titan (OVA) No Regrets: episode one

Attack on Titan (OVA) No Regrets: episode two

Attack on Titan Season two – Episodes 26 to 37

Attack on Titan (OVA) Lost Girls: episode one

Attack on Titan (OVA) Lost Girls: episode two

Attack on Titan Season three, part one – Episodes 38 to 49

Attack on Titan (OVA) Lost Girls: episode three

Attack on Titan Season three, part two – Episodes 50 to 59

Attack on Titan Season four, part one – Episodes 60 to 75

Attack on Titan Season four, part two – Episodes 76 to 87

Attack on Titan Season four, part three – The Final Chapters: Special 1

Attack on Titan Season four, part four – The Final Chapters: Special 2

Attack on Titan features no movies and has only one confirmed non-canonical spin-off called Attack on Titan: Junior High.

