Where Can You Stream the Attack on Titan Series Finale?

The ending is coming with the upcoming release of the Attack on Titan series finale. Eren’s journey has been going on for several years, but as with everything, it is time for fans to join him one last time before saying goodbye.

This will be one of the most important events of recent years for anime fans all over the world. As such, many fans want to be ready to stream the special episode as soon as it is released. To help fans be prepared for when the episode comes out, we have compiled the information about where you can stream the Attack on Titan series finale.

Attack on Titan Series Finale Streaming Details

As of October 30th, 2023, no official announcement has been made regarding the streaming services international fans can use to stream the Attack on Titan series finale. Nonetheless, by looking at where previous seasons and episodes of the series have been released, we can say that the most likely streaming service will be Crunchyroll.

All previous seasons and special episodes are available for streaming right now on this platform. It is more than likely that Crunchyroll will once again acquire the rights to stream the episode for international audiences. Nevertheless, this has not yet been confirmed and will remain speculation until an official announcement is made. We will keep updating this story as more information becomes available.

How Long is the Special Expected to Be?

The series finale is expected to be an adaptation of the last five chapters of the original manga. The episode will reportedly have a duration of 1 hour 25 minutes, depicting the events of the aforementioned chapters and concluding the story of the series.

Fans have waited patiently for this event for years, as the series has been divided several times to ensure that the quality would remain consistent. This coming November 4, 2023, the adventures of Eren and his comrades will come to an end, in what many expect to be an epic series finale. Attack on Titan fans will not want to miss such a special occasion!

