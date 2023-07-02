Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 Will Finally End the Series This Fall

Image: MAPPA

Anime Expo’s MAPPA x Crunchyroll concluded with the long-awaited trailer for the last Attack on Titan installment. The fandom went ballistic during the live-streamed reveal, showcasing a bleak look into the final special that’ll close out the Attack on Titan saga. It’s been a long 10 years since its original April 7, 2013 debut, but this looks like it’ll be a legendary finale. Read on for what we know about the Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2!

Attack on Titan is Finally Concluding the Final Season in Fall 2023

The trailer features a gloomy introspective speech by Armin, interlaced with the devastation following the events of the first special. With the references to the tree on the hill, it’s clear that this is gearing up to adapt the events of the final chapters of the Attack on Titan manga.

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him? -Official Final Chapters Synopsis

Eren’s mighty wave of destruction sweeps over the Marley continent. Scenes of despair and utterly stunning visuals are only ever briefly teased in this tiny trailer. It’ll be a somber experience, for sure, especially if you’ve not read the manga. Adapted by MAPPA once more, this series will conclude its run in Fall 2023. You’ll be able to stream it the day it releases on Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 4 Voice Cast

Image: MAPPA

Here is the Attack on Titan voice cast set to appear in the final special of the series:

Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger

as Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann

as Marina Inoue as Armin Arlelt

as Hiro Shimono as Conny Springer

as Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss

as Kisho Taniyama as Jean Kirschtein

as Yu Shimamura as Annie Leonhart

as Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun

as Hiroshi Kamiya as Captain Levi

as Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Jaeger

as Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grace

as Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun

as Manami Numakura as Pieck Finger

Attack on Titan is one of the most highly-acclaimed anime ever, based on the award-winning manga series by Hajime Isayama. While it’s been frustrating to see the series dragged on in its final chapters, it’s also a highly important one that deserves a worthy adaptation, and MAPPA is the studio to handle it, even if it means constantly piling more work on for this increasingly busy studio.

- This article was updated on July 2nd, 2023