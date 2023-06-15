Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Episodes

June 15th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Anime Release Date Schedule 2023
Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most hotly anticipated anime around, so when fans learned they’d get treated to another stellar season by MAPPA, they quickly wondered how much there would be. The advantage of it being a Shonen manga adaptation is that there will be lots to chew on, and soon. But with this in mind, it’s good to know the anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date schedule for 2023!

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Episode Release Schedule (2023)

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release 2 consecutive cours of its anime for Season 2 starting on July 6, 2023. The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll! JJK will adapt the Hidden Inventory (Gojo’s Past) and Shibuya Incident Arcs, approximately adapting Chapters 65-136 of the manga. The anticipated episode release date schedule is listed below:

Episode NumberRelease Date
1July 6
2July 13
3July 20
4July 27
5August 3
6August 10
7August 17
8August 24
9August 31
10September 7
11September 14
12September 21
13September 28
14October 5
15October 12
16October 19
17October 26
18November 2
19November 9
20November 16
21November 23
22November 30
23December 7
24December 14

Please note that this is in anticipate of a regular release schedule of 24 episodes. Any updates to this, along with the release time and English dub, will be accommodated.

What Will Happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

JJK Season 2 covers Gojo’s past when he was a second-year student at Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School in 2006. The story will shift toward the present with the Shibuya Incident Arc, and it is commonly referred to by the fans as possibly the best in the series.

The fact that MAPPA is doing it, fresh off releasing a stellar second season of Vinland Saga, is just an added blessing. Or since we’re talking about Jujutsu Kaisen here, perhaps curse would be the more appropriate wording. We’re in for a real treat soon!

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023

