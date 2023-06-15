Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Episodes

Image: MAPPA / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most hotly anticipated anime around, so when fans learned they’d get treated to another stellar season by MAPPA, they quickly wondered how much there would be. The advantage of it being a Shonen manga adaptation is that there will be lots to chew on, and soon. But with this in mind, it’s good to know the anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date schedule for 2023!

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Episode Release Schedule (2023)

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release 2 consecutive cours of its anime for Season 2 starting on July 6, 2023. The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll! JJK will adapt the Hidden Inventory (Gojo’s Past) and Shibuya Incident Arcs, approximately adapting Chapters 65-136 of the manga. The anticipated episode release date schedule is listed below:

Episode Number Release Date 1 July 6 2 July 13 3 July 20 4 July 27 5 August 3 6 August 10 7 August 17 8 August 24 9 August 31 10 September 7 11 September 14 12 September 21 13 September 28 14 October 5 15 October 12 16 October 19 17 October 26 18 November 2 19 November 9 20 November 16 21 November 23 22 November 30 23 December 7 24 December 14

Please note that this is in anticipate of a regular release schedule of 24 episodes. Any updates to this, along with the release time and English dub, will be accommodated.

What Will Happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

JJK Season 2 covers Gojo’s past when he was a second-year student at Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School in 2006. The story will shift toward the present with the Shibuya Incident Arc, and it is commonly referred to by the fans as possibly the best in the series.

The fact that MAPPA is doing it, fresh off releasing a stellar second season of Vinland Saga, is just an added blessing. Or since we’re talking about Jujutsu Kaisen here, perhaps curse would be the more appropriate wording. We’re in for a real treat soon!

