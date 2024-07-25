Image Credit: Bethesda
Blue Lock Next New Chapter Release Date Time Countdown
Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha / Eight Bit, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy
Category:
Anime
Manga
Movies & TV

Blue Lock Season 2 Reveals Official Opening Song In New Teaser

Blue Lock Season 2 is revving up to be an incredible sequel.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 08:04 pm

Blue Lock has quickly become one of the biggest sports anime in the world, and after the success of the Episode Nagi film, fans all around the world were excited to see new updates regarding the 2nd season’s release.

In an exciting new teaser trailer uploaded by EMOTION Label Channel and a post made on the official X (formerly Twitter) accounts revealed that Unison Square Garden will be returning to perform the new opening song, as well as showing off some flashy new footage from Blue Lock season 2.

When Will Blue Lock Season 2 Release?

Blue-Lock

The second season of Blue Lock is slated to release during the Fall 2024 Anime Season, on October 5, 2024. Just like the first season, season 2 will be streaming on Crunchyroll, subbed and dubbed. The new season will be featuring some new additions to the voice cast, including Satoshi Hino as Oliver Aiku, Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase, Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori, and Akihisa Wakayama as Shuto Sendo.

