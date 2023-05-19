Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When to Expect New Chapters

Learn when to expect new installments of Aqua's revenge tale!

May 19th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Oshi no Ko Release Date Schedule 2023
Images: Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko is more than its acclaimed anime, with excellent manga serving as source material extending far beyond what’s been shown on TV so far. The series has been going strong since April 23, 2020, with a reliable flow of manga chapter releases from virtuoso creator Aka Akasaka and artist Mengo Yokoyari. For those keen on keeping up with the series though, and any hiatuses that come up, we’ve created a handy resource for you to consult! Here’s the Oshi no Ko manga chapter release schedule for 2023!

Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Schedule (2023)

Oshi no Ko is published in Weekly Young Jump, a Shueisha publication that is exclusive to Japan, but is digitally available to read at the same time on Manga Plus!

Any time a new chapter releases on the Manga Plus app or browser portal, this latest installment will be available to read for free for several weeks, until a subsequent fifth chapter is released. For example, Oshi no Ko Chapter 115 is available to read for free on an unlimited basis until May 24, 2023, when Chapter 119 comes out. Chapters often release weekly every Wednesday, but fans have come to expect semi-frequent breaks.

For the full year’s schedule of releases, we’ve created a schedule of anticipated release dates in 2023, and will update it with any sudden hiatuses or breaks for the story, as shown below:

ChapterRelease Date
104January 4, 2023
105January 18, 2023
106January 25, 2023
107February 1, 2023
108February 8, 2023
109February 22, 2023
110March 1, 2023
111March 8, 2023
112March 15, 2023
113March 29, 2023
114April 5, 2023
115April 12, 2023
116April 26, 2023
117May 10, 2023
118May 17, 2023
119May 24, 2023
120May 31, 2023
121June 7, 2023
122June 14, 2023
123June 21, 2023
124June 28, 2023
125July 5, 2023
126July 12, 2023
127July 19, 2023
128July 26, 2023
129August 2, 2023
130August 9, 2023
131August 16, 2023
132August 23, 2023
133August 30, 2023
134September 6, 2023
135September 13, 2023
136September 20, 2023
137September 27, 2023
138October 4, 2023
139October 11, 2023
140October 18, 2023
141October 25, 2023
142November 1, 2023
143November 8, 2023
144November 15, 2023
145November 22, 2023
146November 29, 2023
147December 6, 2023
148December 13, 2023
149December 20, 2023
150December 27, 2023

Take everything listed here with a grain of salt, and we’ll update in the case of author breaks or anything else. Given that the current arc seems to indicate a possible path to the finale, we’ll keep a keen eye on any changes deemed necessary. But Oshi no Ko has been a powerful, poignant experience for readers, and we hope it doesn’t end too soon.

In addition to reading these chapters digitally, you can support the official release by picking up physical manga volumes of Oshi no Ko from Yen Press.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023

