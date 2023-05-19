Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When to Expect New Chapters

Oshi no Ko is more than its acclaimed anime, with excellent manga serving as source material extending far beyond what’s been shown on TV so far. The series has been going strong since April 23, 2020, with a reliable flow of manga chapter releases from virtuoso creator Aka Akasaka and artist Mengo Yokoyari. For those keen on keeping up with the series though, and any hiatuses that come up, we’ve created a handy resource for you to consult! Here’s the Oshi no Ko manga chapter release schedule for 2023!
Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Schedule (2023)
Oshi no Ko is published in Weekly Young Jump, a Shueisha publication that is exclusive to Japan, but is digitally available to read at the same time on Manga Plus!
Any time a new chapter releases on the Manga Plus app or browser portal, this latest installment will be available to read for free for several weeks, until a subsequent fifth chapter is released. For example, Oshi no Ko Chapter 115 is available to read for free on an unlimited basis until May 24, 2023, when Chapter 119 comes out. Chapters often release weekly every Wednesday, but fans have come to expect semi-frequent breaks.
For the full year’s schedule of releases, we’ve created a schedule of anticipated release dates in 2023, and will update it with any sudden hiatuses or breaks for the story, as shown below:
|Chapter
|Release Date
|104
|January 4, 2023
|105
|January 18, 2023
|106
|January 25, 2023
|107
|February 1, 2023
|108
|February 8, 2023
|109
|February 22, 2023
|110
|March 1, 2023
|111
|March 8, 2023
|112
|March 15, 2023
|113
|March 29, 2023
|114
|April 5, 2023
|115
|April 12, 2023
|116
|April 26, 2023
|117
|May 10, 2023
|118
|May 17, 2023
|119
|May 24, 2023
|120
|May 31, 2023
|121
|June 7, 2023
|122
|June 14, 2023
|123
|June 21, 2023
|124
|June 28, 2023
|125
|July 5, 2023
|126
|July 12, 2023
|127
|July 19, 2023
|128
|July 26, 2023
|129
|August 2, 2023
|130
|August 9, 2023
|131
|August 16, 2023
|132
|August 23, 2023
|133
|August 30, 2023
|134
|September 6, 2023
|135
|September 13, 2023
|136
|September 20, 2023
|137
|September 27, 2023
|138
|October 4, 2023
|139
|October 11, 2023
|140
|October 18, 2023
|141
|October 25, 2023
|142
|November 1, 2023
|143
|November 8, 2023
|144
|November 15, 2023
|145
|November 22, 2023
|146
|November 29, 2023
|147
|December 6, 2023
|148
|December 13, 2023
|149
|December 20, 2023
|150
|December 27, 2023
Take everything listed here with a grain of salt, and we’ll update in the case of author breaks or anything else. Given that the current arc seems to indicate a possible path to the finale, we’ll keep a keen eye on any changes deemed necessary. But Oshi no Ko has been a powerful, poignant experience for readers, and we hope it doesn’t end too soon.
In addition to reading these chapters digitally, you can support the official release by picking up physical manga volumes of Oshi no Ko from Yen Press.
- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023