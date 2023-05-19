Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When to Expect New Chapters

Images: Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko is more than its acclaimed anime, with excellent manga serving as source material extending far beyond what’s been shown on TV so far. The series has been going strong since April 23, 2020, with a reliable flow of manga chapter releases from virtuoso creator Aka Akasaka and artist Mengo Yokoyari. For those keen on keeping up with the series though, and any hiatuses that come up, we’ve created a handy resource for you to consult! Here’s the Oshi no Ko manga chapter release schedule for 2023!

Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Schedule (2023)

Oshi no Ko is published in Weekly Young Jump, a Shueisha publication that is exclusive to Japan, but is digitally available to read at the same time on Manga Plus!

Any time a new chapter releases on the Manga Plus app or browser portal, this latest installment will be available to read for free for several weeks, until a subsequent fifth chapter is released. For example, Oshi no Ko Chapter 115 is available to read for free on an unlimited basis until May 24, 2023, when Chapter 119 comes out. Chapters often release weekly every Wednesday, but fans have come to expect semi-frequent breaks.

For the full year’s schedule of releases, we’ve created a schedule of anticipated release dates in 2023, and will update it with any sudden hiatuses or breaks for the story, as shown below:

Chapter Release Date 104 January 4, 2023 105 January 18, 2023 106 January 25, 2023 107 February 1, 2023 108 February 8, 2023 109 February 22, 2023 110 March 1, 2023 111 March 8, 2023 112 March 15, 2023 113 March 29, 2023 114 April 5, 2023 115 April 12, 2023 116 April 26, 2023 117 May 10, 2023 118 May 17, 2023 119 May 24, 2023 120 May 31, 2023 121 June 7, 2023 122 June 14, 2023 123 June 21, 2023 124 June 28, 2023 125 July 5, 2023 126 July 12, 2023 127 July 19, 2023 128 July 26, 2023 129 August 2, 2023 130 August 9, 2023 131 August 16, 2023 132 August 23, 2023 133 August 30, 2023 134 September 6, 2023 135 September 13, 2023 136 September 20, 2023 137 September 27, 2023 138 October 4, 2023 139 October 11, 2023 140 October 18, 2023 141 October 25, 2023 142 November 1, 2023 143 November 8, 2023 144 November 15, 2023 145 November 22, 2023 146 November 29, 2023 147 December 6, 2023 148 December 13, 2023 149 December 20, 2023 150 December 27, 2023

Take everything listed here with a grain of salt, and we’ll update in the case of author breaks or anything else. Given that the current arc seems to indicate a possible path to the finale, we’ll keep a keen eye on any changes deemed necessary. But Oshi no Ko has been a powerful, poignant experience for readers, and we hope it doesn’t end too soon.

In addition to reading these chapters digitally, you can support the official release by picking up physical manga volumes of Oshi no Ko from Yen Press.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023