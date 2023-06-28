Oshi no Ko Season 2 is in Production: Release Date, Cast, Manga Arcs Covered

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko had a wonderful season, full of charm and harrowing darkness in equal measures. The anime was the big hit among viewers throughout the Spring 2023 season, and had plenty going for it. It is well-produced, well-cast, great music, shockingly excellent animation styles and design choices, and is a faithful adaptation of an acclaimed manga. But leading into that last part, there’s still over 2/3 of the manga to cover, so this poses one crucial question. When will Oshi no Ko Season 2 release?

Will Oshi no Ko Get a Season 2?

Yes, we are incredibly excited to confirm that Oshi no Ko Season 2 is in production, with the recent release of an announcement by the showrunners. Just after Episode 11 of the anime aired in Japan, they released this announcement confirming it officially:

This means that the show will continue and likely has plans to adapt the whole manga. It’s a good thing, too, because the way Episode 11 ended, it’d be simply cruel not to give fans more, especially with how big of a hit the series has become.

When Will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Release?

There is no official release date yet for Oshi no Ko Season 2, but given that it was announced directly on the heels of Season 1, it’s in production and the release won’t be far off. Given its success on HIDIVE, we’ll see more of it on the platform in the future. It’ll likely be several cours before we see this new season, but a safe bet is likely Winter or Spring 2024.

Who Are the Voice Cast of Oshi no Ko Season 2?

Image: Doga Kobo

Along with the returning characters set to appear in Season 2 and beyond there are new characters who fans should enjoy, especially in the 2.5D Stage Play Arc. The returning characters and their Japanese voice actors are the following:

Ai Hoshino : Rie Takahashi

: Rie Takahashi Akane Kurokawa : Manaka Iwami

: Manaka Iwami Aqua Hoshino : Takeo Otsuka

: Takeo Otsuka Young Aqua Hoshino : Yumi Uchiyama

: Yumi Uchiyama Gorou Amemiya : Kent Ito

: Kent Ito Kana Arima : Megumi Han

: Megumi Han MEM-cho : Rumi Okubo

: Rumi Okubo Ruby Hoshino : Yurie Igoma

: Yurie Igoma Young Ruby Hoshino: Tomoyo Takayanagi

Additionally, we’ll see appearances from the following characters likely set to appear in Season 2 who have yet to be cast:

Toshirou Kindaichi

Goa

Sakuya Kamoshida

Norio Mita

Mei Adashino

Koyuki Yoshidomi

Kiiro Hayashibara

Ryouma Funato

Taiki Himekawa

Abiko Samejima

Anemone Monemone

Himura

Some of these names might go over your head until you’ve read the manga, so I won’t spoil anything, but I will drop a couple teasers.

Characters like Taiki Himekawa will have crucial connections to the Hoshino family, while Abiko Samejima is the mangaka behind Tokyo Blade, the series adapted for the 2.5D Stage Play Arc. Finally, some incredibly important characters will likely be introduced by the end of Season 2, including some connected to the reincarnation and star eyes elements of the show.

What Arcs Will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Adapt?

Image: Doga Kobo

This one is easier if the series continues its 11-12 episode, single-cour seasons. As revealed in the Season 1 finale, it’ll cover the 2.5D Stage Play Arc, still currently the longest in the series, and likely only the Private Arc after that. As we saw at the end of Season 1, the love triangle is getting heated, and with Akane and Kana acting on the same stage with their love interest involved, things could get interesting. But the series will go to some pretty dark corners going into the Private Arc and beyond.

This means that the anime would cover Chapters 41-80 of the manga, which is almost suspiciously neat, almost like 40 chapters is the average per season. We’ll see though, they could surprise us with 2 cours.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023