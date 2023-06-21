Oshi no Ko Season Finale: Episode 11 Release Date, Time, and Episode 10 Spoilers

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko has been a sublime anime experience, the top new series, and the top overall anime of Spring 2023. It’s been a wonderfully charming adaptation of an emotional, complex story by the genius mangaka Aka Akasaka. While it still has plenty of ground to cover if it hopes to adapt the entire manga, the first season is coming to a close soon. Find out more about the Oshi no Ko Episode 11 release date here to catch the season finale!

Oshi no Ko Episode 11: Season Finale Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Episode 11 will release on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. It will be available to stream on HIDIVE for international viewers at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET. Additionally, new episodes of the English dub will air later that day!

For international viewers outside of North America wishing to catch the episode, we also have you covered with our time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Be sure to tune in for this season finale, it’s gonna be a good one!

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Episode 10 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 11

Kana grapples with her past failures as a singer when her prominence as a child actor faded. Her friends rally behind her to try and persuade Kana to be the center singer of B-Komachi. Still, it takes a little more persuasion from an unexpected returning visitor, Pieyon, to truly win her over.

But it wasn’t Pieyon. You’ve been bamboozled, it was Aqua all along, to sweet-talk her into working with his sister while still laying on his signature charm. It’s this, and Ruby’s reassurance, that gives Kana the courage to take the lead in the idol revival group for JIF.

In Oshi no Ko Episode 11, we’ll see their first concert performance, which goes wonderfully. Not only that, but Aqua is in attendance, keeping diplomatic and waving glowsticks matching each member’s colors, but Kana sees this and vows to be seen as his only true idol.

In the moments following this concern, we see developments teasing the next story arc, the 2.5D Stage Play, where Aqua develops his true chops as an actor, and we see some real bombshell developments about Ai’s past, and possibly Aqua’s father. Tune in next week to see it all go down!

This article was updated on June 21st, 2023