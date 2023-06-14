Oshi no Ko Chapter 122 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 121 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Ruby has had a rough time lately in Oshi no Ko. Coming to terms with the mother from her past life and the bitter anguish she repressed, things seem to be coming to a head for the idol/actress. Ruby’s past life as Sarina is examined in-depth in this chapter, but we’ve yet to see how she’ll come out of this harrowing experience. Read on for the Oshi no Ko Chapter 122 release date!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 122 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko Chapter 122 will release on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The chapter will be available to read free on Manga Plus for international readers at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET.

For fans who collect the print media for Oshi no Ko, the series is available to Japanese readers through the Weekly Young Jump publication. International readers can enjoy tanbouken through Yen Press.

If you’re looking to catch the next chapter as it drops but you live in different time zones from the ones listed above, we’ve got you covered! Here’s our time zone guide for Oshi no Ko releases:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the next chapter, we see whether Ruby can get out of her head before reopening past emotional wounds.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 121 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 122

This chapter is a rough one to read, in how it examines Ruby’s repressed pain from her previous life as Sarina Tendouji. Stricken by cancer at a young age, at first her parents were steadfast to support her, but quickly were overwhelmed at the prospect of losing their child.

Ruby comes to terms with how painful it was to suddenly feel abandoned by her mother, who put up her walls and didn’t even attend to Sarina in her final moments. It’s heartbreaking and is sure to serve as valuable motivation for Ruby as an actor. That is if she can get out of what is looking like a severe depressive episode by the end.

There’s still lots to be seen in this arc, and seeing Crow Girl again narrate Sarina’s story tells us that perhaps Ruby will encounter this character more directly again as Aqua has. Until then, we have a 2-week hiatus before the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 122!

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023