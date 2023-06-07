Oshi no Ko Chapter 121 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 120 Spoilers

Images: Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It is Wednesday, and you know what that means: a double feature of Oshi no Ko! On top of the latest chapter, the anime has returned this week, both serving up a generous portion of the content for enthusiastic fans. In the latest chapter, we see Ruby honestly assess what she needs to do to hone her craft while portraying her late mother. Read on for the Oshi no Ko Chapter 121 release date!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 121 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko Chapter 121 will release on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Readers in North America can catch it at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. It will be available to read digitally for free via Shueisha’s Manga Plus app on mobile devices or internet browsers.

The series is available for Japanese readers in the Weekly Young Jump publication. For collectors, printed volumes of the series are distributed internationally by Yen Press.

For those living in different regions and unsure when the chapter drops, we’ve got a handy time zone guide below for you to consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see the stark reality between Ruby and her development as a young actress.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 120 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 121

While Chapter 120 was brief, it was grim for poor Ruby. Her days are filled to the brim with work as an idol and intensive acting lessons. Amid the lessons and observing Kana, Ruby learns that in order to embody a role, she must first understand herself.

Therein lies Ruby’s new struggle, where she searches her memories for her character’s feeling of abandonment by her mother. She comes to grips with the notion that her own mother lied about loving her in her past life as Sarina, a child dying of cancer. Concealing her eyes at this moment was an insidious way to turn a mother’s reassurance into a moment of ambivalence.

This moment hits like a ton of bricks for Ruby and the readers and is sure to color the rest of the arc for her development.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023