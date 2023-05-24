Oshi no Ko Chapter 120 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 119 Spoilers

Surprising developments have occurred in Oshi no Ko this week. The production of the 15-Year Lie film continues, while Ruby battles some deep-seated issues that surface with her casting as her mother, Ai. Aqua continues to investigate connections that could lead to Ai’s killer but turns up a surprising, depressing lead. It seems like we’re in for heavy revelations coming up. Prepare for the Oshi no Ko Chapter 120 release date and time so you can check it out as it drops!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 120 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko Chapter 120 will release on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This release comes after a 1-week hiatus, with Chapter 119 having released on May 24. The chapter will be available for free on Manga Plus for fans in all regions, as well as available physically through Yen Press at a later date.

If you’re hoping to catch the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 120 the moment it drops but you live in a different time zone from the ones listed, we’ve got you covered! Check below for our release time guide:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

The latest chapter will likely dive further into Ruby’s past self and the upsetting realizations she’ll likely be forced to have about her mother.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 119 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 120

This latest chapter was a challenging experience, finally bringing us Marina Tendouji, the mother of Sarina who was Ruby’s past self, dying of cancer before being reincarnated. Readers were quickly shocked to find the woman not to be ridden with guilt or sorrow about leaving her child alone to die in the hospital, but rather a middle-aged, joyfully nonchalant ‘wine mom’.

Marina is not just a grieving mother who has moved on, it’s like she’s forgotten about Sarina entirely, and that is heartbreaking for Aqua to see. What’s more, this scene is juxtaposed with Ruby, rehearsing her lines and being paralyzingly triggered by the word “mom” in the context of Ai, her character, who was abandoned by her mother. It’s at this moment we see Ruby’s soul-shattering lack of realization, in a moment of clear denial that her mother would do something similarly heartless.

This arc is proving to be probably the biggest one for Ruby rather than Aqua entirely, and I’m there for it, personally. It’s going to be a harrowing journey, but a necessary one, where Ruby comes to terms with her tragic past in the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 120.

