Oshi no Ko Chapter 119 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 118 Spoilers

Aqua is on a descent lately in Oshi no Ko. With the debut of Chapter 118, it’s hard to see why not. He is constantly confronted with Ai Hoshino’s death, and despite seemingly everybody moving on, he is dedicated to getting his revenge, no matter how many bridges he burns. But as he does, old connections emerge, with key characters finally coming into play. Learn more about Oshi no Ko Chapter 119 for its release date and time!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 119 Release Date and Where to Read

Oshi no Ko Chapter 119 will release on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The chapter is a simulrelease along with the Japanese digital release on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST.

Oshi no Ko is available to read physically through Yen Press or digitally through Manga Plus, where its latest release is updated weekly whenever possible for free, with most chapters on a read-once basis.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 119 Release Time for All Regions

Oshi no Ko Chapter 119 will release at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST in North America. For readers outside these regions, you might be wondering when exactly the latest chapter will drop. Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered with this list of time zones and their release times below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the next chapter, Ruby’s shooting schedule will have been confirmed, and a shocking potential reunion could be on the horizon!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 118 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 119

Aqua has some uncomfortable confrontations about the reality surrounding Ai’s death in Oshi no Ko Chapter 118, and whether his pursuits will even be worthwhile. Ai is dead, and despite Aqua and Ruby being reincarnated, her fortunes are likely far less positive, while her true killer roams free for now.

Production moves forward on “15-Year Lie” as a biopic about Ai with Ruby playing her mother. In it, Ruby is seen reading the script, finding her abandonment issues especially triggered by reading about Ai’s mother, who resented other women likely motivating her lack of care for Ai.

What’s especially upsetting for poor Ruby during this is her lingering issues about her mother in her previous life when she was known as Sarina, too busy to attend to her even on her deathbed. Those kinds of issues don’t go away even into the next life, and they perfectly foreshadow the introduction of a key character at the end, an advertising agency representative known as Tendoji-san. As in, possibly the mother of Sarina Tendoji. The plot thickens as this reunion is teased before the chapter cuts off.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023