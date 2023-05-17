Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 6 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 5 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Location scouting continues with the help of Kurakui in Tenmaku Cinema. Hajime and Tenmaku have begun making significant progress, but their friend, being a passionate student actress, steals the show in this latest chapter. If you’re as excited as we are for the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 6 release date and time it drops, be sure to read on, and be sure to check out our recap of Chapter 5, but be warned, spoilers are ahead!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 6 Release Date

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 6 will release on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The chapter will be available for readers in most regions along with its release in Japan at 12:00 AM JST, May 22, 2023.

This is confirmed by the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, as well as the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus reader apps! Tenmaku Cinema chapters typically release every week, with exceptions such as holidays or author hiatuses.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 6 Release Time for All Regions

If you’ve been enjoying Hajime’s exploration of making a micro-budget film and want to see more just as it drops, we’ve got this handy time zone guide for you!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime continued his location scouting, learning the various subtle benefits experienced by industry insiders during the process.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 5 Recap and Spoilers

The chapter keeps the plot progression brief but is loaded with lessons about filmmaking, even for an incredibly talented duo like Hajime and Tenmaku. Location scouting is simply more than finding the perfect place to shoot, as it can host valuable insert shots, creating the glue that can hold a scene transition together.

This helps as Hajime transitions from city scenery to the beach with Kurakui, and while there’s progress being made in their location scouting, the next portion requires more commitment from the actor. Hajime quickly realizes, as typical in coming-of-age stories, that he’s doing all this with a cute girl, and begins to notice these qualities about her all too soon, especially in a final shot that comes off more fanservice than in service of the plot.

Overall, the chapter was interesting, but the final moments were strange. Kurakui is intensely in tune with her character, Nagisa, but getting closer to her by “going into battle” clad in a skimpy bikini feels more like a Shonen trope than a genuinely compelling development. However, it’ll be interesting to see how this ties into their film project, and how they connect as students and collaborators.

This latest release was viewed on the Shonen Jump app on my Android mobile device (Google Pixel 7 Pro) as well as its site through the Google Chrome browser. All information is confirmed via official Shueisha sources.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023