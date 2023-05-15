The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110 Release Date and Time for All Regions

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Elusive Samurai once again dances the fine line between comedy and tragedy in the latest chapter. It is combining zany meta-humor with truly heartfelt moments as characters prepare to make their goodbyes. While Tokiyuki may have secured a victory and a successful retreat, his coming of age is quite pronounced and he knows the other shoe must soon drop. Prepare yourself for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110, its release date, and time, whichever region you might live in.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110 Release Date

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110 will release on Sunday, May 21, 2023, for most fans worldwide. The chapter is a simulrelease with the original Japanese release on Monday, May 22, 2023, at midnight JST.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 Release Date and Time for All Regions

This is confirmed via the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! Chapters typically release weekly barring any hiatuses.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110 Release Time for All Regions

If you’re catching up on The Elusive Samurai and want to see how Tokiyuki grows further into his responsibilities as a lord, here’s the exact time you can expect the chapter to drop!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the most recent chapter, we see Tokiyuki share wholesome moments with his mentor, Yorishige, becoming increasingly saddened by the prospect of losing him. But as Tokiyuki grows to accept this, he shows remarkable maturity as an emerging, resplendent lord. He is given Onimaru, the Hojo family heirloom sword, with the intention of drawing out Takauji’s weakness.

Where Can You Read The Elusive Samurai?

You can read The Elusive Samurai digitally via the Shonen Jump manga reader app, from the beginning up to the latest release leading to Chapter 110. You can also read it from your computer’s browser using the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal, and if you’re wishing to save money, you can still read it officially using the Manga Plus app!

This latest release was viewed on the Shonen Jump app on my Android mobile device (Google Pixel 7 Pro) as well as its site through the Google Chrome browser. All information is confirmed via official Shueisha sources.

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023