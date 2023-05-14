Images: MAPPA / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Satoru Gojo is back and it’s about time to rumble in Jujutsu Kaisen. The Culling Game rages on and has claimed lives and broken spirits, but Gojo is undaunted and ready to go. It’s a moment fans have been waiting on all year, with upcoming chapters getting hyped up to be explosive. Read on for our news on the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 release date and time for all regions!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 will release on Sunday, May 21, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It is a simulrelease to line up with the Japanese release on Monday, May 22, 2023, at midnight JST.

This is confirmed via the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! Chapters typically release weekly barring any hiatuses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 Release Time for All Regions

If you’re an international reader hoping to catch Jujutsu Kaisen as it releases, be sure to check this handy time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

For North American Readers, you’ll be able to read the latest chapter at 8 AM PST / 10 AM CST / 11 AM EST. The latest chapter follows an emotional reunion of friends, even if fans are skeptical of the cheerful tone as Gojo marches into battle. But it sure is good to have Gojo back!

Where Can You Read Jujutsu Kaisen?

Aside from physical volumes, you can read Jujutsu Kaisen digitally via the Shonen Jump manga reader app for mobile devices, or the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal if on your computer. If you’re not a subscriber to Shonen Jump or Viz, Shueisha also has the Manga Plus app which has every chapter available for free, but most are locked behind a read-once restriction.

