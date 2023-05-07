The Elusive Samurai Chapter 109 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Images: CloverWorks / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Elusive Samurai has been a fantastic read for those seeking a Shonen Jump manga with a clear premise and reasonable pacing. The series, while more grounded than perhaps many other stories, still manages to feature larger-than-life characters and even quasi-supernatural abilities such as its protagonist’s gift for evading attacks. But with the upcoming release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 109, this could pay off in a big way for Tokiyuki, who used his talents in one of his riskiest gambits yet.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 109 Release Date and Time

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 109 will release on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. This is confirmed by the Weekly Shonen Jump official Twitter account, as well as the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal. The manga has recently gotten back from hiatus after Golden Week and is typically released on a weekly schedule.

For international readers looking to check out the manga as it drops new chapters, you’re in luck! We’ve got a handy time zone guide just for you!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In The Elusive Samurai, we’ll see Tokiyuki Hojo’s daring display of bravery pay off, after a completely stellar Chapter 108.

Where Can I Read The Elusive Samurai?

Due to The Elusive Samurai being published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the series enjoys a lot of mainstream exposure and is available on multiple sites and apps. You can read The Elusive Samurai while still supporting its release through the Shonen Jump manga reader app or the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai browser portal as a subscriber.

Additionally, you can read the series for free, often on a “one-time only” basis, on Manga Plus! Naturally, there are plenty of options you can use to support your favorite series, whether on your PC or on your mobile device!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 108 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 109

Tokiyuki just pulled off a brilliant display of masterful evasion as he issued a challenge to the entirety of the Ashikaga forces encircling his people. He dodged the deadly attacks of 10,000 to open a window for his mentor, Suwa Yorishige, to be saved in Chapter 108.

Tokiyuki does this with brilliant efficiency, demonstrating his learning since the earliest chapters of the manga. He makes his way to Yorishige, making a point of bringing him a sword to hold so that Tokiyuki can cut most of his hair off, a symbolic gesture to bind them as surrogate father and son. It’s an emotional display, after which Tokiyuki sows disarray among the attackers to make sure it’s not in vain.

Using Tetsuhau (stoneware bombs) like those used by the Yuan army, Tokiyuki creates the opening for Yorishige’s extraction and the young Hojo heir’s escape. There’s even hope to rescue Tokitsugu, and in the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 109, we might just see the Hojo’s hopes rekindled, for however long or short that may be!

As I read this chapter, I found it to be a brilliant showcase of a protagonist’s talents while weaving in impressive cultural and tactical analysis, along with the insane magic realism of the star’s main ability. Tokiyuki has evasion skills that’d make even the Greek god Hermes sweat, but it feels so thoughtfully executed that nobody even wants to question how it’s possible. The Elusive Samurai is a fantastic manga, with an anime to come later this year, so stay tuned for more news from us!

