The Elusive Samurai Chapter 108 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The Elusive Samurai has come a long way since its January 2021 debut. While its endearing and lighthearted introduction doesn’t conceal the bloody historical conflict of the Kenmu Restoration it loosely adapts. The situation for the Hojo and Suwa defenders against the forces of Takauji Ashikaga looks increasingly bleak. With The Elusive Samurai Chapter 108, however, we’ll see whether protagonist Tokiyuki has enough up his sleeve to release himself from Takauji’s grasp and deliver the surviving forces from the brink of death.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 108 Release Date, Time, and Where to Read

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 108 will release on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. This is confirmed by the Viz Media Elusive Samurai portal, as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app. If you’re not a subscriber, you’ll be delighted to know you can read it for free on Shueisha’s Manga Plus app, although you’ll be barred from reading most chapters there more than once.

For international readers wondering when the latest chapter drops, be sure to check our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In The Elusive Samurai Chapter 108, we’ll get to see if Tokiyuki’s latest gambit against Takauji pays off.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 107 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 108

It’s 1335, the things are looking bleak. The Hojo and Suwa forces are devastated and encircled, with seemingly divine providence itself giving their enemy, Ashikaga, the advantage. Yorishige Suwa has been uncharacteristically serious, ready to admit defeat while also holding the line enough for his protege, Tokiyuki, to escape. Perhaps most devastating of all this chapter, Tokitsugu, his son, appears to sustain a mortal injury while trying to fight back.

Many soldiers weren’t even sent to participate on Hojo’s side in the battle, being seen as unnecessary casualties. But yet, Tokiyuki still doesn’t flee the fight altogether. In the final moments of the chapter, in an act of defiance and seemingly about the earliest chapters, Tokiyuki issues a challenge to Takauji, calling him a demon and beckoning him to give chase. If Tokiyuki is captured and killed, the battle ends and the enemy’s goal is achieved, but if he escapes? Total defeat.

While the subsequent chapters can more or less be predicted by the actual historical events they’re based upon, culminating in 1336 with the establishment of Ashikaga’s shogunate. If the story adapts it closely, you’ll even notice that it results in the new Ashikaga era, in which the Emperor of Japan loses power for about 500 years until the Meiji Restoration. But given the story’s shonen style, it likely still has a few tricks up its sleeve.

