Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers: Time to Unseal Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen just made fans around the world ecstatic with the release of Chapter 221. The story had been taking several bleak turns during the Culling Game, but Yuji and the gang finally made the push to bring Satoru Gojo back from his imprisonment. It wasn’t a moment too soon, either, and he promptly moved ahead to square up against Kenjaku. In the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222, we might finally see the tables turned.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 will release on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The chapter will release at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. It is, unfortunately, going to be just short of a month-long hiatus but it gives fans enough time to build up the hype. This is confirmed via the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal and the Shonen Jump app. This is highly likely to allow Gege Akutami and other mangaka time to observe Golden Week at the end of April.

If you’re looking to read the story as soon as possible but live in different time zones from the ones listed above, we’ve provided a handy time zone guide you can consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Shueisha’s publications know this, and even simple things like the Shonen Jump manga reader app’s push notifications are getting folks excited about unsealing Gojo.

JJK Chapter 221 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 222

It’s likely no surprise to anybody at this point that Gojo is back. You’ll not likely be able to escape it on Twitter, as moments after the chapter dropped, posts started going up about the fateful unsealing.

Gojo is back, and he’s feeling pretty confident about his abilities to face down Kenjaku as he currently possesses Suguru Geto’s body. His prison realm was placed in the deepest depths of the Japan Trench because Kenjaku was prepared to kill him the moment the seal was removed. Despite this, Gojo shows no fear at the moment.

Sukuna joins the fray as well, poised to act on his promise to take Gojo down after possessing Megumi’s body. Despite being outnumbered, Gojo is far from outclassed, and with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222, it’s going to be an epic showdown. They set a date, 5 weeks ahead (seemingly a little meta) for the confrontation, with an opportunity to prepare.

Whether this means the true fight will take place 2 chapters (or at least 2 weeks) after Chapter 222 remains to be seen, but this Jujutsu Kaisen release is one to mark on your calendars.

- This article was updated on April 23rd, 2023