The Culling Game has been a ruthless competition for our heroes so far in Jujutsu Kaisen, a battle royale with many lives at stake. While the last few chapters have been more intimately focused on individual fights, this hasn’t stopped some potentially shocking moments from coming to pass. One such moment happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219, with an ill-fated confrontation between the cursed spirits inhabiting the bodies of Tsumiki and Megumi Fushiguro, but has this left anyone dead?

Is Tsumiki Fushiguro Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen, and if so, What About Megumi?

According to the final panels of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219, Tsumiki Fushiguro is likely dead, along with her inhabiting cursed spirit, Yorozu, leaving her brother Megumi despondent and shattered. While there’s no explicit spoken confirmation of her death, readers can reasonably infer her death and its effects on her brother.

During the 4 parts of the “Bath” story, we saw the cursed spirit Sukuna retreating from his last fight, still feeling less control over his host body, Megumi. Sukuna had seen that his cursed energy output would drop when hurting Megumi’s allies, and even after submerging Megumi’s soul in a “bath” solution of crushed venomous creatures, knew that he would need to irreparably break his host’s spirit. This would be done by destroying Tsumiki Fushiguro, the host of Yorozu.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217-219 showed this would not be an easy task, with Yorozu putting up a spirited fight, but the battle ended abruptly after Yorozu’s best efforts proved futile. Yorozu, crushed by Sukuna’s last attack, fades, leaving a grim parting gift: a vision of Megumi in the wake of the apparent loss of his sister, drowning in sorrow.

What this means remains to be seen until after Chapter 220 releases, but Megumi’s remaining hold on his body will likely dissipate, or the character could be pushed over the edge. Fans have been speculating about this for months, originally suspecting that he would be forced to fight his sister autonomously in the Culling Game, but this conclusion seems far more tragic.

