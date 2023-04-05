Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219 Release Date and Spoilers

Images: Gege Akutami and Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Yorozu is prepared to fight Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen and, even though it may be for twisted motivations, she is prepared to beat him into submission. This follows revelations about the Culling Game and what Sukuna must do to complete the process of breaking Megumi, his host body’s spirit. Yorozu uses her cursed technique to square up against her opponent, with this confrontation going up to and possibly beyond the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219 will release on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. For North American and other international readers, this means the chapter will drop on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. This is confirmed on the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen manga portal, as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app. Barring any hiatus taken by Gege Akutani, this manga usually releases once every week.

If you’re excited to see how Yorozu’s fight continues with Sukuna, you’re not alone. You can follow the exact release times based on your time zone using this handy guide:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

The fight will continue Yorozu’s bout with Sukuna. She has put up an impressive fight so far, and teases an all-out assault, along with a message of love. If you haven’t read Chapter 218, be wary, spoilers are ahead!

JJK Chapter 219 Spoilers: Leaks Suggest a Peek at the Past

While the raw scans begin to surface, we see a glimpse of Sukuna and Yorozu’s past in the Heian period. It was here that Yorozu fell in love with Suzuna, the revered King of Curses. Resentful of Uraume and wanting Sukuna’s lonely eyes all to herself, it would seem the love she alludes to at the end of chapter 218 is simply that: her love motivates her to defeat Sukuna. In the present, Yorozu deploys a deadly Domain Expansion, for which Sukuna is all too prepared.

Sprawled on her back yorozu contemplates the thoughts of life and death; starts to faint. Moments away from her death yorozu says shes happy that sukuna got to know her. 'This is for you sukuna. think that is me and use it with care for the rest of ur life.#JJK219 pic.twitter.com/KEKDGLE2XS — delibrations (@delibrations) April 5, 2023

The fight ends shockingly in this chapter, and Yorozu leaves Sukuna with a grim parting gift, a vision of a broken Megumi’s awakening to the idea of him having hurt, possibly killed, his sister. For more and the full story, keep an eye out for the official release.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023