Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 Release Date and Spoilers

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha and MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen dives deeper into the Culling War while serving up some answers in the latest chapters. Sukuna expands upon his nefarious plot while possessing the body of Megumi Fushiguro. Despite Megumi’s best efforts to fight back, Sukuna has his ways to break what remains of his spirit. It’s been an action-packed set of chapters in Jujutsu Kaisen, with the upcoming chapter 218 being part 3 of the “Bath” portion of the arc, its release date quickly creeping up.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 will release on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. For North American and other international readers, this means you can expect the chapter to drop at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET. This is confirmed via the Viz Media Shonen Jump portal as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app. If you’re excited to see the new chapters beyond 218 for Jujutsu Kaisen, you’ll be delighted to know they release a chapter roughly once a week.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

If you’re excited to see how Sukuna acts on his plans to destroy Megumi’s soul, you can find the exact release time of the chapter on the time zone chart below:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — April 2, 2023, 8:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — April 2, 2023, 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — April 2, 2023, 11:00 AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — April 2, 2023, 12:00 PM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — April 2, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — April 2, 2023, 4:00 PM GMT

Europe — April 2, 2023, 5:00 PM CEST

Moscow — April 2, 2023, 6:00 PM MSK

India — April 2, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — April 2, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Philippines — April 2, 2023, 11:00 PM PHT

The chapter will show the beginning of Sukuna’s fight with Yorozu in the Fushiguro siblings’ bodies.

JJK Chapter 218 Spoilers and Raw Scans

If you’ve been reading along during this arc, you’ll have seen that Sukuna plans to destroy Yorozu and, by extension, use Megumi’s body to hurt his sister. The fight is set up with Yorozu demonstrating her special cursed technique, Construction, creating a chitinous insectoid armor around her body before chapter 217 ends. However, if you’re looking for spoilers, we know how the next chapter goes.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218, titled “Bath, Part 3” begins with a flashback to Yorozu refining her cursed technique. Despite her abilities being energy-inefficient compared to her peers, she was enormously powerful and insightful, figuring out how capable insect constructs could be. This allowed her to properly control the liquid metal construct and lay down some heavy blows.

Despite this, Sukuna’s Ten Shadows shikigami prove more than capable as a match for her strength, quickly turning the tables against her. But the chapter ends with a tease at her next onslaught, a twisted showcase of her love and heart. Naturally, though, you’ll have to wait for the official release to see for yourself. Sunday can’t come soon enough!

- This article was updated on March 31st, 2023