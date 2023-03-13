Image: VIZ Media

Since Sukuna possessed Megumi Fushiguro, things have been crazy for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Suddenly, when no one expected, everything changed, and Yuji seemed powerless to do anything. He’ll have his chance of fighting Sukuna again, but he’s nowhere near as strong as he should to be facing that kind of challenge. Meanwhile, Sukuna keeps on with his plan of regaining his strength. If you want to know all about that, read on for the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 release date and spoilers of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 216: Dark times ahead as Kenjaku and Sukuna discuss their sinister plans. Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/fGuWnpTVBc pic.twitter.com/2RbYFdkrpR — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 12, 2023

According to the manga’s schedule, it’ll be a while until the story is on a break again, so the next Jujutsu Kaisen chapter will be available on Sunday, March 19, 2023, ET. You can read the first and latest three chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen for free on the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

Related: When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Premiere? Release Date, Rumors & Everything You Need To Know

Let’s check out when you’ll be able to read chapter 217 regardless of where you live.

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — March 19, 2023, 7:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — March 19, 2023, 9:00 AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — March 19, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — March 19, 2023, 11:00 AM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — March 19, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — March 19, 2023, 3:00 PM GMT

Europe — March 19, 2023, 5:00 PM CEST

Moscow — March 19, 2023, 6:00 PM MSK

India — March 19, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — March 19, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Philippines — March 19, 2023, 11:00 PM PHT

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 Spoilers

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216, Uraume and Kenjaku discuss the function of the bath, a ritual to submerge Megumi’s soul and help Sukuna get complete control of his body. Sukuna leaves to fight Yorozu, not exactly because he wants to kill her, but as a way to affect Megumi even more. Making the sorcerer see Yorozu’s vessel, his sister, be killed by his own hands will definitely make him succumb to despair.

Fans are already theorizing about what is going to happen. Obviously, Yorozu has no fighting chance against Sukuna, so it’s very likely that Megumi will have to see his sister die. However, many unexpected situations have been happening in Jujutsu Kaisen recently, so there’s no way for us to know for sure how the fight will turn out.

Chapter 216 was a bit of a change of pace, as unlike the previous, it wasn’t filled with action or revelations. But it still is highly important in dictating the future of the series and that, even after the bath, Megumi can still fight for the control of his body, messing up Sukuna’s plans.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023