Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 Release Date and Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of Shonen Jump’s hottest properties today. It stands as one of the “Dark Trio” of Shonen manga and anime, the other two being Chainsaw Man and Hell’s Paradise. Jujutsu Kaisen stands out from the three as being the longest-running series, as well. It depicts a world of sorcerers, curses, and demons currently in a conflict known as The Culling Game. Fans await the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 to see what happens next.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 will release on Sunday, March 12, 2023. This is confirmed on the Viz media portal as of the release of chapter 215 on March 5 and on the Shonen Jump manga reader app. This release window is relative to the series’ Japanese release date of March 20, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. Jujutsu Kaisen has a weekly release schedule throughout much of the year.

Regardless of where you live, you’ll want to keep up with the release of any given Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, from 216 onward. Below is a list of exact times you can expect the latest chapter to come out, broken down into time zones:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — March 12, 2023, 7:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — March 12, 2023, 9:00 AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — March 12, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — March 12, 2023, 11:00 AM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — March 12, 2023, 12:00PM BST

UK and Ireland — March 12, 2023, 3:00 PM GMT

Europe — March 12, 2023, 5:00 PM CEST

Moscow — March 12, 2023, 6:00 PM MSK

India — March 12, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — March 12, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Philippines — March 12, 2023, 11:00 PM PHT

The chapter will continue Yuji’s fight with Sukuna during The Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 Spoilers

Kenjaku and Uraume are approaching the scene. Meanwhile, Yuji Itadori and Maki Zenin fight Sukuna, who has taken over Megumi Fushigiro’s body. Sukuna, the deadly cursed spirit, finds resistance from his host body while trying to fight Yuji, as Megumi lowers his body’s cursed energy output when his friends are threatened.

Despite these limitations, Uraume makes it to the scene and Yuji is incapacitated after their Frost Calm attack. Upon leaving, they remark on Yuji who feebly tries to pursue them. However, their use of the Harima Statue phrase is debated by fans.

This is supposedly meant instead to allude to Yuji’s lineage, a possible backstory reveal, and his secret family history. With that in consideration, fans on Reddit have taken to predicting what lies ahead in the aftermath of this fight, with possible future reveals of Yuji’s history. They discuss possible ancestors who could have opposed Sukuna, poking fun at its execution.

The mistranslation angle is interesting, alluding to how the original translation refers to him and a connection to somebody from Harima. For now, fans will have to wait to see if these predictions come true. But Jujutsu Kaisen will release on Sunday, March 12, 2023, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest update!

