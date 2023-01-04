Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Keep up with the latest chapters of this hit manga with our handy tool!

January 3rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Spy-x-Family-Manga-Release-Schedule

Spy x Family is an exciting recent Shonen Jump manga from the last several years, and people are excited to see where the series will go next. While there’s no end in sight for this manga, Spy x Family readers will want to know when they can expect more chapters as 2023 goes on, particularly the release date schedule. While there are certainly discernible patterns for its release, we’ve compiled a handy guide for readers to follow while they eagerly anticipate the next chapter.

Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Spy x Family does not run in Weekly Shonen Jump, but rather through Shonen Jump+, and has been its most successful manga since its release date in 2019. Spy x Family releases on a bi-weekly schedule, releasing one manga chapter every other Sunday, with chapter 74 being 2023’s first new release on January 22, 2023.

We have provided an anticipated release schedule, with small adjustments predicting a similar pattern to 2022’s releases, accounting for any holidays that overlap throughout the year.

ChapterRelease Date
74January 22, 2023
75February 5, 2023
76February 19, 2023
77March 5, 2023
78March 19, 2023
79April 2, 2023
80April 16, 2023
81May 14, 2023
82May 28, 2023
83June 11, 2023
84June 25, 2023
85July 9, 2023
86July 23, 2023
87August 6, 2023
88August 20, 2023
89September 3, 2023
90September 17, 2023
91October 1, 2023
92October 15, 2023
93October 29, 2023
94November 12, 2023
95November 26, 2023
96December 10, 2023
97December 24, 2023

As you can see, this biweekly format is anticipated to carry through much of the year, and the only currently foreseen conflict is at the end of April, Golden Week, a set of consecutive holidays in Japan. This is a fairly similar pattern to that of One Piece’s release schedule from 2022. With Spy x Family maintaining its status as its platform’s most popular manga, and anime as well as film adaptations coming throughout the year, it’s likely the manga is running out of steam anytime soon.

You can read these chapters through the Viz Shonen Jump portal or through the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Fabricant 100 Chapter 5 Release Date
2023 Will Be a Great Year for Sci-Fi Video Game Lovers
New Genshin Impact Hydro Archon Leak Reveals a Resemblance to Two Honkai Impact Favorites
James Cameron in front of the posters for Avatar 2 and The Terminator
All James Cameron Movies, Full List