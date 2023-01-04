Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Spy x Family is an exciting recent Shonen Jump manga from the last several years, and people are excited to see where the series will go next. While there’s no end in sight for this manga, Spy x Family readers will want to know when they can expect more chapters as 2023 goes on, particularly the release date schedule. While there are certainly discernible patterns for its release, we’ve compiled a handy guide for readers to follow while they eagerly anticipate the next chapter.

Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Spy x Family does not run in Weekly Shonen Jump, but rather through Shonen Jump+, and has been its most successful manga since its release date in 2019. Spy x Family releases on a bi-weekly schedule, releasing one manga chapter every other Sunday, with chapter 74 being 2023’s first new release on January 22, 2023.

We have provided an anticipated release schedule, with small adjustments predicting a similar pattern to 2022’s releases, accounting for any holidays that overlap throughout the year.

Chapter Release Date 74 January 22, 2023 75 February 5, 2023 76 February 19, 2023 77 March 5, 2023 78 March 19, 2023 79 April 2, 2023 80 April 16, 2023 81 May 14, 2023 82 May 28, 2023 83 June 11, 2023 84 June 25, 2023 85 July 9, 2023 86 July 23, 2023 87 August 6, 2023 88 August 20, 2023 89 September 3, 2023 90 September 17, 2023 91 October 1, 2023 92 October 15, 2023 93 October 29, 2023 94 November 12, 2023 95 November 26, 2023 96 December 10, 2023 97 December 24, 2023

As you can see, this biweekly format is anticipated to carry through much of the year, and the only currently foreseen conflict is at the end of April, Golden Week, a set of consecutive holidays in Japan. This is a fairly similar pattern to that of One Piece’s release schedule from 2022. With Spy x Family maintaining its status as its platform’s most popular manga, and anime as well as film adaptations coming throughout the year, it’s likely the manga is running out of steam anytime soon.

You can read these chapters through the Viz Shonen Jump portal or through the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023