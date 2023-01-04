Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Spy x Family is an exciting recent Shonen Jump manga from the last several years, and people are excited to see where the series will go next. While there’s no end in sight for this manga, Spy x Family readers will want to know when they can expect more chapters as 2023 goes on, particularly the release date schedule. While there are certainly discernible patterns for its release, we’ve compiled a handy guide for readers to follow while they eagerly anticipate the next chapter.
Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Spy x Family does not run in Weekly Shonen Jump, but rather through Shonen Jump+, and has been its most successful manga since its release date in 2019. Spy x Family releases on a bi-weekly schedule, releasing one manga chapter every other Sunday, with chapter 74 being 2023’s first new release on January 22, 2023.
We have provided an anticipated release schedule, with small adjustments predicting a similar pattern to 2022’s releases, accounting for any holidays that overlap throughout the year.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|74
|January 22, 2023
|75
|February 5, 2023
|76
|February 19, 2023
|77
|March 5, 2023
|78
|March 19, 2023
|79
|April 2, 2023
|80
|April 16, 2023
|81
|May 14, 2023
|82
|May 28, 2023
|83
|June 11, 2023
|84
|June 25, 2023
|85
|July 9, 2023
|86
|July 23, 2023
|87
|August 6, 2023
|88
|August 20, 2023
|89
|September 3, 2023
|90
|September 17, 2023
|91
|October 1, 2023
|92
|October 15, 2023
|93
|October 29, 2023
|94
|November 12, 2023
|95
|November 26, 2023
|96
|December 10, 2023
|97
|December 24, 2023
As you can see, this biweekly format is anticipated to carry through much of the year, and the only currently foreseen conflict is at the end of April, Golden Week, a set of consecutive holidays in Japan. This is a fairly similar pattern to that of One Piece’s release schedule from 2022. With Spy x Family maintaining its status as its platform’s most popular manga, and anime as well as film adaptations coming throughout the year, it’s likely the manga is running out of steam anytime soon.
You can read these chapters through the Viz Shonen Jump portal or through the Shonen Jump manga reader app.
Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.
- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023