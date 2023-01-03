Is the Spy x Family Anime Over?

Image: TV Tokyo

Spy x Family is a Shonen Jump+ series that quickly captivated its readers upon release in 2019, and earlier last year, it received an excellent anime adaptation. It’s an amusing premise, with an endearing core cast of strange characters each playing into spy and intelligence fiction tropes. But much like many anime adaptations, there’s often uncertainty as to whether viewers will get closure or even continuation beyond a successful first season one. Will there be more of the Spy x Family anime, or is it over?

Spy x Family: Is the Anime Over? If Not, When Will We See More?

Spy x Family is not over yet, and it’s been confirmed that there will be a season 2 premiering in 2023. This was confirmed recently at the Jump Festa 23 event, along with news of an upcoming Spy x Family anime film, so there’s more to get fans excited! With how the first season was paced, reaching chapter 38 of the Spy x Family manga, the anime could adapt a similar amount of manga chapters and catch up, since the manga is still yet to release its 74th chapter, we can reasonably expect the anime to catch up to somewhere between the chapter 74-76 point.

Spy x Family has proven to be an amusing and endearing read, with plenty of promise to keep fans entertained for the foreseeable future. It has sidestepped issues like any delayed announcement of a second season like for Chainsaw Man, does not have the filler problem of other hit anime like Naruto, and is paced reasonably with its manga releases not to overwhelm new readers like One Piece is.

The best part is that it’s a relatively short read on Shonen Jump, but for people wanting their anime mixed in with a bit of intrigue and great characters, we think you’ve found the right family to settle in with.

The Spy x Family anime will continue with season 2 in 2023.

