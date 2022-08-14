One Piece is going strong as a manga, and despite it technically not even breaking the top 20 longest-running manga, it’s at the top of the charts as a best-seller, with approximately over 500 million volumes sold. While it’s a difficult task to keep up with the series, especially as a new reader, those who have followed since its 1997 origins are likely itching to read more as the series seemingly approaches its final saga. While Weekly Shonen Jump publishes the series, it’s important to anticipate the release schedule so you can comfortably know when to expect more chapters. Read on for our guide on the Full One Piece Chapter Release Date Schedule for 2022!

Full One Piece Chapter Release Date Schedule (2022)

Following typical release patterns, the Weekly Shonen Jump publication in Japan skipped the second week of January (New Years), the first week of May (Golden Week), and the second week of August, and will likely skip the last week of December (Christmas). Beyond that, there are significant periods where Eiichiro Oda, One Piece’s creator, takes breaks for himself, and one significant period was from the end of June through the middle of July, when he was likely needed to take a break during the post-production of the live-action Netflix series, One Piece Film: Red, and One Piece Day. We’ve provided the predicted One Piece chapter release schedule for the rest of the year below:

Week Chapter Weekly Shonen Jump Issue Release Date 1 ——— ——— ——— 2 1036 5|6 1/3/22 3 SJ Break ——— ——— 4 1037 7 1/17/22 5 Oda Break 8 1/24/22 6 1038 9 1/31/22 7 1039 10 2/7/22 8 1040 11 2/14/22 9 Oda Break 12 2/21/22 10 1041 13 2/28/22 11 1042 14 3/7/22 12 1043 15 3/14/22 13 Oda Break 16 3/21/22 14 1044 17 3/28/22 15 1045 18 4/4/22 16 1046 19 4/11/22 17 Oda Break 20 4/18/22 18 1047 21|22 4/25/22 19 Shonen Jump Break ——— ——— 20 1048 23 5/9/22 21 1049 24 5/16/22 22 Oda Break 25 5/23/22 23 1050 26 5/30/22 24 1051 27 6/6/22 25 1052 28 6/13/22 26 1053 29 6/20/22 27 Oda Break 30 6/27/22 28 Oda Break 31 7/4/22 29 Oda Break 32 7/11/22 30 Oda Break 33 7/18/22 31 1054 34 7/25/22 32 1055 35 8/1/22 33 1056 36|37 8/8/22 34 Shonen Jump Break ——— ——— 35 1057 38 8/22/22 36 1058 39 8/29/22 37 Oda Break 40 9/5/22 38 1059 41 9/12/22 39 1060 42 9/19/22 40 1061 43 9/26/22 41 Oda Break 44 10/3/22 42 1062 45 10/10/22 43 1063 46 10/17/22 44 1064 47 10/24/22 45 Oda Break 48 10/31/22 46 1065 49 11/7/22 47 1066 50 11/14/22 48 1067 51 11/21/22 49 Oda Break 52 11/28/22 50 1068 1 12/5/22 51 1069 2 12/12/22 52 1070 3|4 12/19/22 53 Shonen Jump Break ——— ———

As seen, there is a pattern of typically 3 issues penned by Oda before taking a break, unless it aligns with a Shonen Jump hiatus. Additionally, the issues released in Japan on these dates, but in the US they’ll technically release on the day before due to how the timezones play out. Finally, while it’s not recommended if you’re looking to support the publication, the issues are usually leaked the Friday before any given release resulting in fan translations or “scanlations”. If you’re looking to read the manga series, be sure to check the Viz Shonen Jump portal if using your browser, or check out the Shonen Jump reader app, listed among our best apps for manga in 2022!

This concludes our guide on the Full One Piece Chapter Release Date Schedule for 2022! Make sure you’re ready to take in the manga as it approaches its final saga! And for more content like this, be sure to check out our entertainment column!