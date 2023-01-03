When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Premier? Release Date, Rumors & Everything You Need To Know

As fans patiently await their favorite group of Sorcerers to come back to their screens, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in for one heck of a year. Alongside the release of a new mobile game, fans of the anime will see their favorite group of superpowered heroes come back to kick some cursed butt.

But, when will fans be able to start streaming their favorite MAPPA-produced show once more? With the first season of the anime ending in 2021, viewers have been patiently awaiting the newest season. With 2023 finally kicking off, can we expect to see a new season this year? Let’s utilize the power of the Six Eyes and find out!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Come Out?

Fans only need to hold on for a little while longer, as it seems that 2023 is the year of the Sorcerer. While there is not a fully confirmed release date for this particular anime, all signs seem to point towards a Q2 2023 release date, targeting July in particular. While this may feel like forever, fans have been patiently waiting for almost 2 years at this point, so what’s a little longer?

This is great for fans of the anime, especially since the first season did an excellent job of recapping the popular manga. With Season 1 ending in such a particular spot, it’s understandable why fans have been clamoring for more Jujutsu Kaisen. As the months continue to shave down, we can only hope to get a confirmed release date shortly.

While it may not completely cover if a fan-favorite character is dead, there is plenty to get excited about with this upcoming season, especially for fans who have dived into every chapter of the manga. While the battle against Eso and Kechizu got our blood boiling, the next arcs are bound to be even more epic than anything shown before.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be available in 2023.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023