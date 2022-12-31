Is [Spoiler] Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues trucking along, fans have been dealt one of the biggest blows in the series thus far. While the manga is still quite a few steps ahead of the anime, there is still some open-endedness toward a specific member of the team.

Did they actually die, or is Gege Akutami stringing fans along until the big reveal? Let’s dive in and find out if this character has finally bit the bullet, or if they’ll be returning in the future. Here is everything we know about the death of one of the cast, and if they’re gone for good. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead, but readers wouldn’t be here if they didn’t want to know.

Is Nobara Really Dead In Jujutsu Kaisen?

With a new season in the works, fans will need to wait until the midpoint of 2023 for more of their favorite Jujutsu Sorcerers on their televisions. However, those that have been keeping up with the manga, they would have seen the untimely passing of fan-favorite Nobara Kugisaki in an epic battle against Mahito.

However, fans have been waiting for well over 2 years for her return, even in the Manga. However, with the resurrection and return of Noaya, there may be some hope after all for Nobara to return. Gege seems to have left her death fairly open-ended in the long haul, as he may not be sure how to bring her back just yet. Will she pop out of the blue, back and ready to go? Or is she a character that will stay gone, for the emotional impact?

With 200+ chapters in total for the Manga so far, we may need to wait a little while longer before we know exactly what lies waiting for Nobara, but as it seems, she’s gone and not coming back. This is doubtful to be changed within the next season of the Anime, as it is staying quite close to the source material, so fans will just need to hold on to hope that their favorite 3rd Year Student could make her triumphant debut once more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 is available now.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022